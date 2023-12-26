'Love them or hate them': Big stars, homegrown authors on most popular list

The most popular books at Macquarie Regional Library for 2023 have been revealed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Australian authors have been popular with library members in Dubbo, including Jane Harper, Fiona McIntosh and Chris Hammer.
Top adult fiction books:
The library's technical services coordinator Anne Barwick said she was not surprised by the list.
The number one on the list, No Plan B by Lee Child is the latest in the Jack Reacher series, which has consistently been popular.
Ms Barwick said the library had multiple copies of all 10 of the books on the most borrowed list.
The top non-fiction books are more varied.
Top adult non-fiction books:
Macquarie Regional Library manager Kathryn McAlister said the non-fiction list featured some big personalities.
"Lots of biographies feature in the top 10 for non-fiction, especially about people who featured heavily in the media in recent years and some who have divided opinion. Love them or hate them we've enjoyed reading about them," she said.
The Macquarie Regional Library will reopen on January 2.
However, eaudiobooks and ebooks are still available.
"If you are looking for a new book to read perhaps one of these top 10 fiction or non-fiction books could be perfect to sit back and relax with over summer," Ms McAlister said.
"Reading has proven to reduce stress and promotes relaxation and enjoyment; so why not pick up a book and start reading?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.