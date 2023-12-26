Englishman gets an early present during busy festive racing period

Christmas now is much different than it used to be for Cobi Vitler but the rising jockey is still enjoying himself.
Having grown up in England, the Christmas period is now all about racing in Australia for Vitler.
This year his Christmas period involved being in the saddle at Dubbo, Tamworth and Inverell, and there was joy to be had.
The present came early as he combined with top country trainer Brett Cavanough to win with Monazel at a rain-affected Dubbo on Saturday, September 23.
He also scored a second and a third in his three rides during a meeting celebrating Christmas and a hugely successful year for racing in Dubbo.
Vitler has been in Australia for roughly five years but only began as an apprentice jockey with Cavanough officially earlier this year.
He rode his first winner at Lismore in June and has impressed since.
At Dubbo on Saturday, Vitler was forced to wait for his ride on Monazel as a storm and lightning put a signficant delay on things.
When the third race of the day did jump, Vitler and Monazel ($2.80 favourite) stalked the lead along the fence before moving into the middle of the track in the straight and powering to a two-length win.
Saturday's meeting was also a winning one for hometown trainer Dar Lunn, who took out the final two events of the six-race card.
He first combined with apprentice hoop Chelsea Hillier to win with Pants On Fire ($8.60) before taking out the last of the day with Elson Boy (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $10).
On Boxing Day, the focus turned to Wellington and there Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries enjoyed a winning double.
Jeffries only had chances in the final two races of the day but that was all she needed as Sauce Dragon ($2.50 favourite) and Neidr Dawn ($4) scored victories.
Racing around the region continues on Wednesday at Orange and then Gilgandra on Saturday.
