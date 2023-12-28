Is Dubbo home to one of our country's most exciting young athletes?

Very few athletes find themselves in the position Rex Bassingthwaite is currently.
A duel between two of the country's major codes looms given the promise the Dubbo youngster is showing in both rugby union and rugby league.
Earlier this month Bassingthwaite represented the Australian under 16s rugby side and scored twice in a win over the Pacific All Stars while he's also training regularly with the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup rugby league season.
It's a privileged position to be in and the mature 16-year-old is all too aware of that. It's why he's simply enjoying the moment ahead of what could be a difficult decision in the years to come.
"Dad always tells me to have a step back and have a look at it and sometimes you do and you just think, that's pretty cool," Bassingthwaite said of his success.
"The more footy, the better, is what someone told me. The more you play, the more games you get, the better you get. I'll just keep doing that and try my best.
"I think the best way is just go where my heart feels. If I go one way or another I'll just back my decision and stay with it."
The past year has been one to remember for Bassingthwaite but the undoubted highlight was wearing the green and gold of Australia.
There were plenty of unforgettable moments, from getting the Australian kit when arriving in camp, through to scoring two stunning tries. But the moment it really hit home came post-game.
"I think the big one was when me and the winger, we're good mates who played for the (NSW) Waratahs, were sitting in the sheds and we were singing the Australian anthem after we won," he said.
"We were just like, 'that's crazy.We just sung the national anthem after one game for Australia'.
"That was definitely one pinch myself moment."
It might have been hard for Bassingthwaite to believe some of it, but there's no doubting the talent the rangy teenager has.
Playing fullback for Australia, Bassingthwaite was sensational against the Pacific All Stars. He showed his pace in the first half when he scooped up a loose ball and raced 70m untouched to score, while in the second half his natural talent and footy smarts took over.
Attacking close to the line, the ball was shifted from across from the right and ended up with the former Dubbo Kangaroo, who stepped off his left and then off his right to leave the defence scrambling on his way to the tryline.
"Dad always says to take them on," Bassingthwaite smiled.
"I always try and do that and so I just took them on and instincts just took over."
Back home in Dubbo for the school holidays, Bassingthwaite was speaking from Victoria Park and he looked around at the grounds as he remembered his junior career.
Bassingthwaite brothers Rex and Leo starred for the Dubbo Junior Rugby Club and both went on to play for the Waratahs this year, with the former in the 16s and the latter in the under 19s.
"There's some great memories on this field," Bassingthwaite said.
"Training watching my brother train and play. It definitely brings back a lot of memories.
"I started playing when I was five or six and I played tag. Then Dad straight away wanted to get me in there so I played three years of under nines.
"I watched my brother play and trained with him a few times. It all played a massive role."
Family has had a huge impact on Bassingthwaite and spedning so much time with his brother in Sydney has helped him both on and off the field.
Having both brothers in the famed blue jersey of the Waratahs this season was a special moment for not only the parents, but each of the boys.
"I've got a really strong family around me. It always makes it a lot easier," he said.
"My brother plays a big part ... to do something with him like the Waratahs was so emotional.
"We both got to put the jerseys on and that was the first time we'd done something together. We gave each other a big hug after the game. It was so emotional."
While union dominated much of Bassingthwaite's past 12 months, league is set to dominate the near future.
While still a raw talent when it comes to much of the game, Bassingthwaite has quickly risen through the ranks of the 13-man code.
He was electric for the Western Rams in 2023 and those performances helped him land a deal with the Sydney Roosters.
Pre-season training with the powerhouse NRL club ran alongside his union commitments in recent months and as busy as it's been, Bassingthwaite has loved his time with the Roosters.
"It's been really good, He said.
"We played our first trial game against the Knights and got up, which is really good.
"That's my full focus this year, getting that (Harold Matthews Cup) all done and once that's done we'll go again (in union)."
Bassingthwaite has mainly been playing fullback in league but his union skills - namely kicking - has meant there's been some time spent at five-eighth as well.
"I'm really pumped," he said of his 2024.
"Every time I train I'm enjoying it more and more. I'm just loving it."
