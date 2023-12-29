Hooroo! Why the duchess interview was my favourite story of the year

It's not often you have the chance to interview royalty, and interviewing Emily Lyons certainly felt like that. The Duchess of Dubbo was crowned by her loyal fan base, one of whom contacted the Daily Liberal to tell us Ms Lyons was turning 100. This is the type of story that reminds me why I do what I do. People loved hearing her on the radio and when we published this story, they read it all the way around the country - some people even picked up copies of our print paper to send to relatives in Queensland. Happy birthday, Ms Lyons - and a big hooroo to you!