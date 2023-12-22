Litchfield etches name into history books after 'absolute nightmare'

Orange cricketer Phoebe Litchfield has made history by becoming the first women's Test player recorded being dismissed for a diamond duck.
Litchfield was opening the batting for Australia in their Test match against India in Mumbai on December 21.
However she was run out after a miscommunication with Beth Mooney in the first over, resulting in the rare dismissal. It has been recorded just 23 times in men's Test cricket since 1991.
Ellyse Perry was then dismissed shortly after in what was a horror start for the visitors, who will play one Test match and several ODIs and T20s on their historic tour of the subcontinent.
"That is an absolute nightmare and Beth Mooney cannot believe she's done that," commentary said.
"A diamond duck for Phoebe Litchfield, doesn't even get to face a ball."
Record keeping makes it unclear as to whether the 20-year old is indeed the first women's Test player in history to receive a diamond duck as balls faced data is not consistent pre-1991.
The first time a woman was run out for 0 in international cricket was Australia's Peta Taylor during the third and final match of Australia's tour to England in 1937. However balls faced were not recorded.
The last time Litchfield was run out was playing for Sydney Thunder in the WBBL against Brisbane Heat on November 4, 2022.
It's an unflattering end to the year for Litchfield who has enjoyed a breakthrough 2023 season, making her ODI debut against Pakistan in January, scoring an unbeaten 78.
Her white ball debut was backed up in June when she made her baggy green debut in the Ashes Test played at Trent Bridge.
The runs kept flowing in July when she scored her first ODI century against Ireland with a knock of 106 not out.
Then in October she hit a record-equalling half century in a T20 against West Indies, smacking 52 off just 19 balls at North Sydney Oval.
