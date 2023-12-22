Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Litchfield etches name into history books after 'absolute nightmare'

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange cricketer Phoebe Litchfield has made history by becoming the first women's Test player recorded being dismissed for a diamond duck.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Litchfield etches name into history books after 'absolute nightmare'
Phoebe Litchfield after being run out without facing a ball. Picture captured from TV broadcast (Fox Sports)
Australia suffered a horror start in their test match against India.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.