'We will catch you': Police warning for criminals this Christmas

With people travelling and going away for the holiday period, NSW Police assistant commissioner Brett Greentree has a warning for potential criminals.
"My message is pretty clear - if you are going to do something, just know the police are out there and we'll catch you and we'll put you before the courts," he said.
It's a warning that comes after the announcement on Thursday, December 21 that out of the 102 people that have been charged as part of Operation Regional Mongoose, 74 of them have been young people.
The operation, which was launched in late September, has seen the offenders charged with more than 609 offences. Of those, 86 were for breach of bail.
The assistant commissioner said the reason for the increase in the number of offences, from 159 on November 1 to 609 on December 21, was also because of repeat offenders.
"Whilst the number of individuals charged hasn't risen, the charges have, so that tells us very clearly that there are repeat offenders," he said.
Assistant commissioner Greentree said it was important that residents stay vigilant.
"The school holidays, Christmas and New Year period has always been a delicate time for communities," he said.
With a rise in aggravated break and enters and car theft over the past six months, he warned residents that are going away or leaving the area, to take the usual crime prevention methods.
These include; locking your car, house and front gate, as well as informing trusted neighbours, friends and family about your location and to take all valuables with you.
"There will be an increased police presence over that time monitoring the streets for what could come from certain crimes," he said.
Operation Regional Mongoose will continue in the Western region through December and January before being reviewed again.
"We know that it is the Christmas period and it should be a festive time for everybody, so we will have police out in the community 24/7," he said.
"We will be surging where appropriate and using Operation Mongoose where we see crime trends or spikes right across the region."
