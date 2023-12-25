New disability accommodation service approved in ever-growing area

A brand-new group home has been approved by Dubbo Regional Council to be built in a growing estate.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Located at 22 Turon Crescent in South Dubbo, a development application was approved to turn an empty lot into a specialist disability accommodation service.
The development was completed will include two separate buildings joined by a covered walkway.
The first building will house a common kitchen, living/dining area as well as a support staff bedroom and villa 1.
The second building will be home to both villas 2 and 3.
Each accommodation villa will contain a bedroom, accessible bathroom, kitchen and dining/living areas.
The development will be operated by Excelsior Housing Services which has partnered with Westhaven.
As per a document submitted with the successful development application, it states the accommodation facility will provide occupants with the ability to develop living skills and shape/achieve goals among other things.
The development will be home to three clients at any one time with a staff member on site at all times.
Services will be available within the group home including personal care and assistance with daily living as well as assistance with medication, health or medical appointments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.