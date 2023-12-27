Rising stars and local heroes: Part two of 2023's best sportspeople

From athletes dominating western area competitions to those wearing green and gold, Dubbo produced it all in 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
As we continue bringing you the region's best sportspeople of 2023 this week, we look at both in part two.
Remember to follow our series of articles as we'll throw it over to you, the reader, at the conclusion so you can vote for the best of the past 12 months.
Here's who we're highlighting today:
It's not outlandish to say this young man is one of the most exciting young athletes in the country.
A cross-code star, Bassingthwaite was selected in the Australian under 16s rugby side this year and scored two memorable tries in a win over the Pacific All Stars while he also secured a deal with the Sydney Roosters NRL club.
While he came from a union background, he was sensational for the Western Rams under 16s in early 2023 and is absolutely one to watch in the future.
Some players on this list have represented their country or travelled away to play at a high representative level.
Warner may not have done that but she certainly stamped herself as a legend of Australian Rules in this region, if she wasn't already.
Considering she only debuted in 2017 and didn't play at all in 2019 when the Demons didn't compete due to a lack of numbers, it's an amazing achievement.
What's better than getting picked in one national squad? How about two?
That's what Hogan achieved in 2023 as she was named in the Australian Country under 21s and women's opens sides.
Given she has to travel to Orange to play due to the lack of Central West Premier League teams in Dubbo, it's another memorable achievement for someone who has been leading a representative player for a number of years.
She'll tour New Zealand in 2024, having gone to Singapore and Malaysia earlier this year after making the Country side last year also.
Dubbo had the honour of hosting a NSW Swimming Country Regional Meet in January of this year so it was only fitting a local hope was one of the stars of the show.
McAneney won five gold medals in the 13 years age group and was singled out as the pick of the Dubbo City Swimtech athletes at the moment and the one to watch.
As the years gone on McAneney has continued to compete at a high level and just earlier this month alone she won two medals and achieved three personal bests at the NSW Senior State Age Championships.
He might not have collected any major awards this season but anyone within the Peter McDonald Premiership knows just how important the hooker was to Dubbo CYMS this season.
Bonham was the Fishies' best in their premiership-winning season and there's absolutely no argument. He was brilliant in attack with him scheming runs, ability to pick the best pass and kicking game while his defence was immense.
Moving back to hooker from the halves was the masterstroke of the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.