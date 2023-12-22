Illawarra's bowlers shine to pull off stunning victory over Central West

Mid-way through Thursday afternoon, it looked like the Illawarra Flames were going to leave the NSW Youth Championships with a disappointing loss.
Fast forward an hour or so and the group had pulled off an amazing win against the Central West under 15s.
After rain hit Dubbo late on Wednesday, Central West wasted no time at the toss and sent the Flames into bat at Lady Cutler 4, a decision they didn't necessarily mind.
"If we won the toss we were going to have a bowl but we didn't and got sent in (to bat)," coach Rodney Gammone said.
"It worked in our favour but I thought we were probably 20 or 30 (runs) short.
"We told the boys that we knew they could defend well and they did it again."
Things started off terribly for Illawarra as they were 4/49 at one point.
But as he has done all week, Blake Cattle stood up for his team, making a fine 49.
The Flames were eventually bowled out for 142, a score they thought would still be competitive.
Central West made a fast start in the run-chase and was cruising at 4/101.
Needing just 42 runs to win, Central West would lose six wickets for just nine runs in a dramatic collapse spearheaded by Liam Gammone and Hudson Shaw.
"We had two big performances on our side all week and that was with Liam Gammone and Blake Cattle," Illawarra's Travis Burton said after the match.
"They were both stand-out performers.
"Hudson Shaw was a key player for us today, he really stood up."
While several teams thought the fourth and final day of the competition would be washed out, the Flames' coach had nothing but praise for the efforts of the Dubbo Regional Council.
"They moved us over one deck because of the moisture," he said.
"They rolled it this morning so I did have a bit in this morning for them, we did well to get 142 on the board.
"It could have easily been worse than that."
The Flames' win all but sealed their Youth Champs title but it wasn't to be with CAW Murray pulling off a bonus-point victory.
After scoring 7/236, CAW Murray managed to bowl out the South East Storm for just 84 and win the carnival.
The Western Plains Outlaws under 15s lost their game on Thursday but the under 14s managed to score a narrow win over the Southern Cooperheads.
