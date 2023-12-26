'Blessed': After 30 years teaching bush kids, dance teacher pulls curtain

Angie White has taught almost every form of dance during her 30 years in the central west, and now she's pulling the curtain for the final time.
The Nyngan resident taught hundreds of children how to express themselves through movement, some who had suffered disadvantage.
Ms White took regular classes in Nyngan, Cobar and Tottenham, travelling hundreds of kilometres per week as the owner of Western Studio of Dance & Performing Arts.
Now she is going to spend less time travelling, and more time with her family.
"[I will miss] the children the most. I absolutely love all the kids," Ms White told the Daily Liberal.
"I have a great propensity for love. I've given them a lot. There are a lot of kids out there from troubled homes, going through being teenage kids, bullying, social media has opened up a world of trouble for kids and I like to think they're safe with us.
"In Cobar I employed several teachers to help me, and in Tottenham - it was a big team effort."
When the dance school began, Ms White taught classical ballet, tap and jazz. These days, some of the most popular styles are hip hop and acrobatics.
"Over time we've evolved into teaching contemporary and hip hop, musical theatre, cheer leading, acrobatics. I kept doing courses and keeping up with what we have to do," she said.
"I think everybody needs to be able to pivot and evolve and change with the times ... You go with what the kids want."
Ms White brought up three of her own children while teaching in the bush. She said one of the biggest challenges was the travelling.
"If you only had one studio, it wouldn't be too bad. The fact I was going to three different venues ... I would leave early in the morning and get home late at night, dodging kangaroos and emus," she said.
"But when you're doing stuff you don't think about it - you just do it. You don't think about the difficulties."
The dance pupils ranged in age from 18 months to 19 years - and beyond. At one point, Ms White taught a seniors class, in which the youngest was 60 and the oldest was 90.
"They were the best. They'd set up for the day and have their cucumber sandwiches and their thermoses of tea," she said.
Ms White isn't just a dance teacher - she also writes. She is working on two children's books which she hopes to have published.
"I have been in the right place to get the inspiration," she said.
The school will continue on in a different form over in Tottenham, where a young mum will be taking classes.
"I'm not sure what will happen in Nyngan but I'm sure someone will come along," Ms White said.
She will look back on her time as the owner of Western Studio of Dance & Performing Arts with fondness.
"I've been very blessed to have been able to teach all those beautiful kids over the years and meet so many beautiful kids and families," Ms White said.
"Small communities are amazing. I've just been very blessed to be able to work with these kids. I'm going to miss them a lot."
