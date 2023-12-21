'People really need them': Schools, businesses pitch in for Christmas

Some Christmas cheer has been spread to Dubbo families in need.
On Thursday, December 21, St Vincent de Paul delivered its annual Christmas hampers.
There were 300 hampers delivered across Dubbo, including some for the residents at St Faith's community village.
St Vincent de Paul regional president Ian Wray said the hampers were donated by the Catholic schools and various businesses around town.
"The kids and volunteers from all faiths from around town come and deliver them for us, which is great," he said.
"People really need them. It means they get a Christmas dinner."
The hampers are worth $120 each, but Mr Wray said often the people donating the items added extras to make Christmas even more special.
In November, Mr Wray said the cost-of living crisis in Dubbo is dire and he was "most concerned" with the situation.
"There is an awful lot of people out there doing it tough, you wouldn't believe it," he said.
"We are going through $1000 a fortnight in food. There are people not making ends meet, and by they time the get through their expenses, they're doing it tough."
The hampers are part of the annual Vinnies Christmas Appeal which also assists people experiencing hardship by providing food relief, clothing, household bills and accommodation.
