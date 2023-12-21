Loneliness at Christmas: Why you should check in on the people around you

Christmas can be a difficult time for many people and a national helpline is urging us to check in on the people in our lives to make sure they're doing okay.
Stephanie Robinson, CEO of Lifeline Central West, said Christmas can exacerbate feelings of being alone.
"It can be a [tough time] for a lot of people actually, even people who traditionally don't struggle with mental illness," Ms Robinson told ACM.
"For many people, it's a time where emotions that they're feeling - it be could be grief and loss at those significant times of year, it could be those financial issues that many of us are experiencing - are heightened over Christmas time.
"Broken relationships, such as when there are blended families, people's emotions can be heightened about that."
The team at Lifeline get 100,000 calls around Christmas from across Australia, and the team at the central west offices, including Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange, assist people from around the country.
A lot of the people who call the helpline at this time of year have anxiety about attending family events.
"Say they have been suffering with a little bit of depression or anxiety, or just the pressure to put on that happy face and act like everything's really good when they're not feeling like that, can just add to those pressures," Ms Robinson said.
Ms Robinson urged people to check in on their loved ones by taking advantage of a quiet, private moment to ask how they are doing.
Many people are under financial pressure this Christmas, so making the get-togethers less about presents and more about being together can take some of the pressure off.
"If you notice that there's a bit of a change in someone's actions and behaviours and ways they're speaking or if they're withdrawing, it's okay to notice," Ms Robinson said.
"I think sometimes people are really hesitant about, do I say something or not? Do I poke my nose in?
"And what we know is, if that inquiry is genuine, heartfelt, if it's in private, people actually embrace that and they feel that they are being seen and noticed and cared for.
"So I would encourage [inquiring], rather than avoiding it - because that can actually feed that 'nobody cares' [thought] ... "
Ms Robinson also advised to be mindful of alcohol consumption at Christmas, because alcohol is a depressant and can exacerbate feelings of tension or stress.
Alcohol can also act as an dis-inhibitor and can make it more difficult to keep grievances civil.
Ms Robinson said, this Christmas, she would remind herself that it's just one day, and everything - like the house - doesn't have to be perfect.
"Nobody is actually going to be looking at that," she said.
She also recommended checking-in on other people in your life, like neighbours - particularly those who are alone.
"Have a bit of a broader scope of looking around and just looking out for people in your life or neighbourhood that maybe are on their own, or suffered a loss during the year, that would really appreciate a checking in," she said.
"Instead of wondering how they're doing, actually pick up the phone or drop in. It might be that you're bringing around a little Chrissy cake and have a cuppa. That might be a simple thing for us to do, but it can actually mean the world to those people."
