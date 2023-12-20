Daily Liberal
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Our History

John the ghost to watch over hotel celebrations as grand building turns 100

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated December 21 2023 - 11:27am, first published December 20 2023 - 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two fires and a ghost called John are just some of the curly pieces of history surrounding a hotel celebrating 100 years standing in Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.