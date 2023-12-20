John the ghost to watch over hotel celebrations as grand building turns 100

Two fires and a ghost called John are just some of the curly pieces of history surrounding a hotel celebrating 100 years standing in Dubbo.
The Castlereagh Hotel was originally built on the corner of Talbragar and Brisbane Streets in 1882 by J Ryan, where it stood as a pillar of the community for a mere eight years before it tragically burnt down in 1890.
The hotel was soon rebuilt, only to burn to the ground again in 1922.
The Castlereagh Hotel as we know it was rebuilt in 1923, where it has stood the test of time for the last 100 years.
Locals will celebrate the newly-minted centenarian building during a special live music night on Saturday, December 23.
But first, the Daily Liberal asked manager and licensee, Rhiannon Chapman, what the hotel has meant to the community over the last century.
"Over the years The Castlereagh Hotel has been a popular destination for travellers who stay here and enjoy our majestic balcony nestled in the centre of town," Ms Chapman said.
"Some were even lucky enough to meet our resident ghost, John, who has been inhabiting room 21 for over a century. Every day he flicks the TV on and loves to give us a fright."
Legend has it that John can be seen on the balcony in one of the hotel pictures taken before it was burnt to the ground the first time. No one knows how John died, but he is a welcome addition to the hotel staff.
The grand building continues to be a beacon of gathering for the community, and is the home of the mighty CYMS Football Club.
In recent years, the hotel staff decked out the building for the Royal Visit in 2018, popping cutouts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their guards on the balcony.
The hotel has been home to many fundraisers for local people over the years.
A fundraiser, on Thursday, December 21, from 6pm, was organised for Dubbo resident Bailey Cubby whose newborn son, Oliver, was born 29 weeks prematurely.
"We'd love for you to drop in and show your support - we have a whopping 20 hams up for grabs with all proceeds being donated to Bailey and his young family," Ms Chapman said ahead of it.
The Castlereagh Hotel has undergone a face lift or two in its time and it's gearing up to undergo one of its biggest transformations to date, with renovations locked in for the not-too-distant future.
"We'd love for you to drop in and enjoy a delicious, classic pub meal and country hospitality as it currently stands," Ms Chapman said.
Find out more about the 100 year celebration here.
