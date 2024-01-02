The brothers helping Aussie battlers look and feel good, all in the name of a mate

When Beau and Zac London were playing around with a face mask during COVID lockdown, they never expected it would lead to a thriving business and national media coverage.
In May 2023, the brothers from Dubbo launched Frasé Skin - skincare range designed for men. Or as they put it, a skincare range curated especially for "tradies and Aussie battlers".
The idea was formed in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Beau said they were bored and looking for stuff to do when they found a pink clay mask belonging to their mum.
"We've been using moisturisers and cleansers all through high school and it never really dawned on us that we wanted to do our own. There was never really a defining moment where we said 'yeah, we want to start a skincare brand', we just fell into it," he said.
"And then ended up loving it. We're making things that we love to use."
In October 2020 they met with a business consultant. But they took their time developing products they were satisfied with.
Zac said from a young age they had watched their parents start businesses and had always had the mindset of "wanting to do and create things".
But it wasn't without bumps along the way. While friends and family were supportive, there were also comments from people they knew questioning why guys were doing skin care.
"We just kept pushing through," Zack said.
"I guess a lot of people might want to start something but they're scared of what others think. You just need to block out the noise and do what you want to do. Because at the end of the day, I know it sounds cliche, but you only live once."
Breaking stigma is at the heart of the brand.
It's named after Sam Fraser, who died at 16-years-old in 2016.
"For a couple of years there we went through some hard times. And I didn't really know what to do for him," Beau said.
"For ages we could not think of a name, nothing was sticking. We saw one of my mates paying footy and he had Frase written on his wrist when he was playing. We said 'Frasé Skin' and looked at each other. It stuck and ever since then we haven't thought about another name."
Zac said he saw the struggles the community, and his brother, went through after Sam's death.
It's what prompted them to partner with mental health organisation Speak and Share.
"It encourages tough conversations. Even these days we don't want to talk about it, but we think it needs to be talked about more," Zac said.
Beau said there were people who could really benefit from speaking up.
"I think if people like ourselves, just regular Aussie blokes, see regular Aussie blokes do it as well they'll feel more comfortable. There's times to be a tough guy and there's times you can be vulnerable and get help. That's what we stand for as well," he said.
It's not just the mental health stigma they're focused on, but also the misconceptions around men's skincare.
Essentially, they want it normalised, said Zac.
"A lot of people say they want to break the stigma and we want to do that but we don't say that. We just want to break the stigma in the sense we want to make it fun and show how good it can make you feel. Break it down in that way and in ways that are relatable," he said.
They get a boost every time someone shares a comment about how their products - which include a cleanser, moisturiser and face mask - make them feel more confident.
While they're tight lipped about the future, there will be new products coming soon.
They're also hoping to get Frasé Skin into supermarkets.
"Delayed gratification is a thing. Nothing is an overnight success. We worked on this for three years without seeing a result at all. And now we're finally seeing the fruits of our hard labour. We've never given up and always looked to the future," Beau said.
"We're not there yet and we're still small but one day we'd love to give a speech at our old school just to show even if you area bit of a class clowns, school doesn't define what you can be when you're over."
