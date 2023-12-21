Marchant, Powyer combine to lead Outlaws to a massive breakthrough victory

It took him a few games to find his feet but Harvey Marchant had well and truly made his mark on the NSW Youth Championships.
The Western Plains Outlaws under 15s all-rounder smashed 152 at Narromine's Dundas Park on Thursday when his side took on the South East Storm in round four of the competition.
Opening the batting, Marchant hit 16 fours and three sixes across his 146-ball stay at the crease.
Combining with Ashton Deebank (21) and Brendan Richards (16), the Outlaws youngster helped get his side to 218 before they were bowled out.
From there, it was over to Andrew Powyer to fire.
Powyer ripped through the Storm batting line-up, taking 5/31 from his 10 overs.
The Storm's run-chase never really got going as they stumbled to 7/116 from 30 overs as the home side held their nerve to bowl their opposition out for 128.
Meanwhile, Zachary Finlay produced one of the bowling performances of the week to date.
The Outlaws opening bowler took 5/9 from eight overs to help the under 14s Western Plains bowl out the Storm for 143.
In reply, Jayden Kuun and Cameron Healey both made 28 as the Western Plains side could beat the rain at Lady Cutler 4.
With the Outlaws 4/107 from 36.3 overs, the match was abandoned due to the storm which hit Dubbo on Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Outlaws under 13s also scored their first win against the Storm.
Boyd Hutchins top-scored with 23 not out as Western Plains were bowled out for 101.
Needing 102 to win at Wellington's Tom Culkin Oval, the Storm lost regular wickets during their attempted run chase and never really got into the fight to be bowled out for 59.
The wickets were shared around by the Western Plains bowlers, George Finlay picking up 2/1 from just two overs.
