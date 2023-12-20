Motorists warned more police on the roads after spate of crashes

NSW Police are urging motorists to make safe driving the priority this Christmas.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A high-visibility proactive Christmas and New Year road traffic safety campaign will begin on Friday, December 22 and finish on Monday, January 1.
Double-demerit points are in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
NSW Police officers will also be targeting other high-risk driver behaviour, including the Four Ds; drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
Orana and Mid-Western police commander Timothy Chinn said as with all long weekend periods fatigue, alcohol, speeding and drug driving all have an impact on the road.
"We are just asking people to be mindful if they're going on long trips to make sure they plan ahead, have regular stops and obey the speed limits," he said.
With a number of fatal accidents occurring on the roads this December, Superintendent Chinn said he would like to keep the road toll to a minimum.
"We'd love to see no road fatalities across our roads and that's the aim, police will be out," he said.
"Every police vehicle can stop members of the public and breath test them and drug test them as well, so just be mindful of that."
A number of police cars can also detect speeding offences so Superintendent Chinn warned residents to be mindful on the road.
"Have a plan in place - if you're going to go out and have a few drinks, feel free, but make sure one of your friends or family members drives you home, or even just get accommodation locally or get a taxi or find another means of getting home," he said.
"We want to have a safe, happy Christmas and to have people get home safely."
The Executive Director of Asset Management Branch at Transport for NSW, John Hardwick, said, there has been a concerning increase in the road toll so far this year with 349 people dying on NSW roads - 79 more than the same time last year.
"There are strong penalties for drivers and riders who break the rules and there are higher penalties in place for serious and repeated offences. No one should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one on the road," Mr Hardwick said.
"Please do the right thing - drive or ride under the sign-posted speed limit and adapt to road and weather conditions. Remember to buckle up, please don't drive when tired, take regular breaks and have a Plan B if you plan on having a drink.
"No matter your journey, this holiday season, let's all make responsible decisions on the road to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.