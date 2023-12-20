Recipients of new grant funding will help keep our city 'vibrant'

The first grants for cultural programs and projects in the Dubbo local government area have been handed out.
Dubbo Regional Council's SPARC (Shaping Plans to Advance Regional Culture) grants were designed to elevate culture in the region.
The four successful recipients of the new grant program were Dubbo and District Family History, ORISCON Dubbo, University of the Third Age and Spare Parts in Wellington.
U3A received $4,000 to help support participation courses from exercise and balance to musical accomplishment, academic subjects and sustainability.
Spare Parts received $2,400 to work with local schools to conduct workshops and one performance at the Vintage Festival.
This will include a drumming workshop at Stuart Town Public School with students from Mumbil and Wongarbon and an introduction to Latin dance for over 55s to encourage socialisation and reduce isolation.
Dubbo and District Family History received $2000 to provide history resources to support genealogical investigations, and ORISCON Dubbo received $1600 for creative practitioners to perform.
It's hoped the performances will promote understanding of the region's diverse cultural backgrounds.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was great to see a diverse range of projects and programs that would "benefit our local community and help elevate our vibrant cultural programs" seek the funding.
The next round of funding will open in March.
Cr Dickerson said he encouraged community organisations who met the criteria to apply for support.
