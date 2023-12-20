Celebrating festive season and the year in general key for Turf Club

Celebrating the festive season and the year that was is high on the agenda for the Dubbo Turf Club this weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The club will hold their annual Christmas Race Day meeting on December 23, its final event of the year.
A popular spot for work parties and catch-ups with mates ahead of the festivities over the following days, Dubbo Turf Club general manager Sam Fitzgerald said they are expecting a solid turnout.
"It's shaping up really, really well," he said.
"We've got plenty of bookings which is great, lots of people we are speaking to around town are telling us that they are coming out and are looking forward to the day.
"It's a race meeting that has become a bit of a tradition for the club over the last five years and we are certainly looking forward to rounding out a successful 2023."
The Commercial Hotel will be running a bus from their pub out to the Turf Club for most of the day.
"We've got businesses having their Christmas parties, we've got families turning up," Fitzgerald said.
"We've got members of the racing fraternity celebrating the year as well but we've got a great cross-section of the community."
Along with Derby Day and Dubbo Gold Cup Day, the Christmas event is quickly growing in popularity and has become one of the club's biggest meetings of the year.
Having been in action since early January, Fitzgerald believes Saturday will be a great way to end their 2023.
"We are very lucky to get a Saturday (meeting) at this time of the year, being so close to Christmas," he said.
"It's an opportune time for people to catch up before the family gets to town and people get into the festivities.
"We've been really happy with the last 12 months, things haven't been easy obviously but we are continuing to perform."
On the track, there have been 112 nominations for the six races to be held on the day with local trainers Brett Robb, Clint Lundholm, Dar and Garry Lunn as well as Connie Greig putting forward runners.
Saturday's meeting won't be the last meeting of 2023 for the region.
Wellington, Orange and Gilgandra are all set to host meetings before the year comes to an end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.