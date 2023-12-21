'A bit of a focal point': Why Boxing Day is so special to the Yeo family

For the Yeo family, Boxing Day might be the only time of year they can all gather together and they do it in memory of one of their own.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
One of Dubbo's most well-known families will get together once again on December 26 for the annual running of the Gerard Yeo Memorial at the Dubbo Showground.
Named in memory of the late Gerard, the evening isn't just about the race for the family, instead, it's a chance to catch up with old friends and celebrate each other's company.
"As families get bigger it's hard to get everyone together and we had a big family to start with," Gerard's brother, Paul said.
"If you put something like this on it is a bit of a focal point, of those 60 to 80 people you do get along, about 40 of them are family.
"We have a few drinks, watch the race and get a photo with the winning horse. It means a fair bit."
Boxing Day is always one of the most popular meetings for the Dubbo Harness Racing Club, mostly due to the strong crowd the memorial race attracts.
With strong ties to Dubbo CYMS and St John's rugby league, Yeo said friends and family from all over the country come back to make an appearance.
"They look forward to it, it's been a good thing," he said.
"I reckon I look around some years and there are 60 to 80 people there which is outstanding.
"Mum and Dad love it, they get a bit of a kick out of it. Obviously, they do still struggle as do others but it's a good chance to catch up with his old schoolmates and see what they are up to."
Gerard Yeo was tragically one of the 88 Australian fatalities in the 2002 Bali Bombings whilst on a football trip at the end of the season.
Family patriarch Pat is a proud man with his various involvements around town and Paul said his father's involvement with the Dubbo Harness Racing Club is one of the big reasons why the memorial race got started.
"Dad had eight kids so he always had three jobs going at any one time, one of them was working down in the offices at the club," he said.
"We had a bit of a relationship with them from way back, we've been around the place a bit."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.