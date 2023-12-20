How crashing head-on into a truck has led Sam to a life of inspiring others

The Australia Day ambassadors for Dubbo and Wellington have been announced.
Motivational speaker Sam Cawthorn will do the address at Dubbo, while Australian actor Rhys Muldoon will speak at the Wellington event.
In 2006, Mr Cawthorn fell asleep at the wheel, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into a truck. He died in the crash but was resuscitated by emergency services.
His right arm had to be amputated, he spent six days in an induced coma and his right leg was permanently damaged.
"I live with phantom pain, if I close my eyes I can still feel every single one of my fingers," he told ACM in 2017.
"It's like the worst pins and needles you have ever experienced, but times that by 10 and that's how my arm feels 24/7."
But it was the start of his career to motivate and inspire others.
Now Mr Cawthorn describes himself as a thought leader, and an expert in resilience and corporate turnarounds. He's one of the world's leading speaker coaches.
He is also the chief executive officer for Speakers Institute, a company dedicated to advancing humanity by encouraging the next generation of speaker talent to help them get their message out into the world.
Mr Muldoon's varied career encompasses film, television, theatre, radio, comedy and journalism.
He stared in five seasons of television show House Husbands and was most recently in ABC's Les Norton.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was an honour to welcome this year's Australia Day ambassadors to the region.
"We've have had some exceptional ambassadors in past years and this year is no different. I encourage everyone to come along to the Dubbo and Wellington events and hear from Mr Cawthorn and Mr Muldoon," he said.
The Dubbo Australia Day event will be held at Victoria Park on Friday, January 26. The event will run from 7.30am until 11am, with the awards starting at 8am.
Wellington's Australia Day event will be held on Thursday, January 25 at Cameron Park, from 5.30pm.
Nominations for the Australia Day awards are currently open.
The Dubbo award categories are: citizen of the year, senior citizen of the year, young citizen of the year, sportsperson of the year, young sportsperson of the year, services to sport award and cultural person of the year.
Nominations can be made via the Dubbo Regional Council website.
