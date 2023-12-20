Macquarie Anglican Grammar School principal puts down the pen after nine years

After almost a decade at the helm of Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, Headmaster Craig Mansour is moving on.
For nine years, Mr Mansour has led the team at the school.
What came to mind when speaking with the Daily Liberal about what he would miss the most about the role, Mr Mansour said the "great people" he met at the school, in the community, at church and on the sporting fields.
"Macquarie is an amazing school," he said.
Over Mr Mansour's tenure at the school, they have developed "outstanding" educational programs through the introduction of the pre-kindergarten program, the Macquarie Boarding program, the agricultural pathways program and the teaching and learning framework.
"Of particular joy to me has been the way the school and its community has engaged with our First Nations Community and the learning we have undertaken," he said.
"Finally, I am also proud of the way we have focused on the needs of all of our students."
Mr Mansour said as a school, they enjoyed celebrating strong results from all graduating students, whether through early entry, apprenticeships and traineeships, or through the HSC.
"It is the people we are celebrating, for who they are and who they will become," he said.
"In this world of individualism, we at Macquarie want to help our students live great lives that help their communities thrive."
Having been living away from family for more than 20 years, the Mansour family decided it was time to return to their loved ones.
"We have family throughout Northern and Central Victoria, and Wagga Wagga is close to them," he said.
As the leader of Macquarie, Mr Mansour hopes he is remembered for leading a "great team of people to achieve great things with each family and each student, and for clearly pointing people to the love that Jesus displayed for them".
"Macquarie Anglican Grammar School's future is limitless," he said.
"It is an amazing school in a great city and my certainty is that it will continue to serve the Central West of NSW preparing students for lives of great impact."
