Nostalgia calls as workers turn to pinot and paints to ring in Christmas

It's Christmas time at Pinot & Picasso, a social activity in Dubbo that has office workers lining up to celebrate the silly season.
Owner Sarah Jordan said the business, which offers the chance to make a piece of art, have a drink and socialise, experiences its busiest time when businesses book in their Christmas parties.
At a recent team-building event, office staff were challenged to paint a picture of their co-worker, with sometimes hilarious results.
"The trick is not to take it too seriously," Ms Jordan told the Daily Liberal.
"We do have people who are incredible artists and blow us away, but I love it when people come in and have pretty low expectations about what they will paint and they're really proud of it at the end of it."
Having a paint brush in their hand is something some people haven't done since they were in year nine art class.
"For me, there's something really strangely nostalgic about it," Ms Jordan said.
"The music we choose to play is a great mix that appeals to lots of different age groups. You're transported back to a part of your life when you were able to paint ... You feel like a kid again, I guess."
It's not just office workers who book their Christmas parties at Pinot & Picasso.
"We have people who come by themselves and they want to have a social night," Ms Jordan said.
"Some people want to meet people or get out of the house. Sometimes it's a couple on a date night.
"It's BYO drinks so you can control your spend. They get three hours entertainment and a bit of a giggle and hopefully come out with something they are proud of."
The business is open all through the school holidays and has some sessions especially for kids, including one in which they will make glow in the dark art and turn the lights off at the end.
There's also a Mama Mia!-themed session coming up, for which people are encouraged to dress up.
Ms Jordan tries to make it accessible for everyone.
"People think it's an art class but it's actually just for fun ... When people are nervous or are not artists, it's making sure they have a fun time," she said.
