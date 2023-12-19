You can see the zoo's youngest lion cubs at Christmas time

Locals are being urged to give a gift that means more this Christmas, by supporting the important conservation work of Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
"As a not-for-profit organisation, every dollar spent at Taronga Western Plains Zoo has the power to protect wildlife here in Australia and around the world," Director Steve Hinks said.
The zoo offers a great range of gift ideas for the whole family, including:
Shop the gift guide at https://taronga.org.au/Gifts.
What could be better than a trip to the zoo itself!
Summer will be the paw-fect time to see 11-week-old lion cubs Bahati, Jabari and Zawadi as they interact, play and explore their Pride Lands home. Guests will be able to see mum Marion and her cubs on the smaller of the two Lion habitats from December 23 between 10am and 2pm daily.
There'll also be a free Lion Keeper Talk at 11.30am daily.
This summer will also see the return of the Lion Pride Lands Patrol tour, taking guests on safari into the three-hectare lion habitat with lionesses Kiamba, Tiombe and Zalika on board a purpose-built truck.
There's also a lot going on elsewhere in the zoo! After a three-month hiatus behind the scenes, the Galapagos Tortoises will return to their upgraded habitat before Christmas, with guests being able to see and learn more about them during a daily Keeper Talk (2.25pm daily).
Growing rhino calves, Black Rhino Matobo and White Rhino Jabulani, will be stomping around their respective paddocks. Meanwhile, in the plaza, pedal boats will be operating daily with Café Wild open from 8.30am to 4pm for breakfast, lunch, snacks and cold drinks.
Over at The Waterhole the splash zone will be pumping so don't forget the swimming gear and towels for the kids. Make sure you stop and see the growing meerkat pups whilst you're there!
Guests will also be given a window into the Regent Honeyeater Recovery Program with the critically-endangered natives now visible in the Wildlife Hospital aviary. With fewer than 400 remaining in the wild, this is a rare opportunity to see this elusive nomadic pollinator up close, and learn about Taronga's efforts to save this flagship species from extinction.
"So whether you purchase a visit, overnight stay, become a Zoo Parent, book an unforgettable behind the scenes experience or buy a gift for a loved one, make your gifts mean more this Christmas!" said Steve.
For more information about planning a visit to Taronga Western Plains Zoo or to purchase your tickets online visit www.taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo.
