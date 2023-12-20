Welding specialists expand on home turf as farmers demand speedy repairs

There's a lot of business for a welding company in Dubbo, with the central west agricultural industry at your doorstep.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
David Kennedy of Allweld Services said some of his biggest customers were farmers, engineering shops and home handymen - and he can help them all.
Mr Kennedy began his trade as an electrician, opening David Kennedy Electrical in 2001 - but a lot of welders kept coming in for servicing.
"In 2009 I started getting into welder repairs, then changed the name to Everything Welding in 2013," Mr Kennedy told the Daily Liberal.
An opportunity arose recently to become part of a bigger company - which is where the Allweld name comes from - and "be more competitive in the market".
The family-owned business has become part of the Allweld stable but, according to Mr Kennedy, he's still running a "local business".
"I'm always a big one of supporting local business. Even though we've been bought out by a bigger fish, we started as a local business, we've employed staff here locally for years, [and we hope you will continue to] support a local business," he said.
The team repairs welding machines, and provides welding safety equipment, wire, electrodes, helmets and more.
"We're the only 100 per cent welding shop in town," Mr Kennedy said.
"We have a big emphasis on customer service. We know the product well, we take care of our customer after they've come in and bought whatever they've bought and if it breaks down we repair it here."
Lots of different industries need welders and welder repairs, including automotive industries and a local meat company, and Mr Kennedy said "you'd be surprised by how many people out here weld".
There's always a sense of urgency to repairs, so the team is always on their feet.
"Almost every machine that comes in the door is urgent, getting the machines out on time. Most machines break when people are half way through a job," Mr Kennedy said.
Customers come from all over including Broken Hill and Bourke, and "it's pretty interesting work - it's not the same every day".
Along with the business name change, a new welding specialist, Lincoln Irving, has joined the team, bringing 20 years of experience.
He and his wife moved from the Hunter but were "ready for a change" in Dubbo.
"Lincoln brings a great deal of knowledge and experience. I was very happy when he walked in the door that day. As a team we work well together, and we're capable of sorting out any issues," Mr Kennedy said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.