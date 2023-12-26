Who is the Dubbo region's best sportsperson of 2023?

The Dubbo region has a proud tradition of developing elite sporting talent and 2023 has only enhanced that reputation.
From new stars bursting onto the scene to former juniors now shining on the international stage, we've had it all in the past 12 months.
To highlight the achievements, we've picked out the top 20 athletes for the year.
This week, we'll bring you five of the best a day - in no particular order - and then when it's all done we'll throw it open to the public and you can vote for who you think the standout is.
Here's part one to get the ball rolling.
A pretty obvious athlete to start with and this man has to be a leading contender for our number one in 2023.
Co-captained the Penrith Panthers to another NRL premiership, played State of Origin for NSW, and represented Australia. That makes it another memorable 12 months for the former St John's junior.
His achievements this year have him at a level most footy players can only dream of and, at 29, Yeo still has a few good years left in him yet.
One of our city's real rising stars. Pickering has been a promising basketballer for some time but things really went to another level in 2023.
At the start of the year she was one of the faces of the National Indigenous Basketball Tournament and her performances there resulted in selection in the NSW side. As the year she went on she competed at the Southern Cross Challenge in Melbourne and earned D-League squad selection, but the best was still to come.
In October, Pickering represented Australia at the NBA Basketball School Tournament at Abu Dhabi and if that wasn't good enough, she and her teammates won gold.
It was an incredible 12 months for racing our region and Lundholm was one of the biggest reasons for that.
He was the number one country trainer in the 2022/23 season while he was eighth overall for trainers in the state and collected more than $1.7 million in prizemoney.
The fairytale story of eight-year-old Listen To The Band winning four straight races, including the Country Championships Qualifier, captured the hearts and minds of racing fans. Plentitude winning Dubbo's Silver Goblet, veteran Notabadidea winning another country cup and Quasimoto's Magic Millions quest were other memorable moments for Lundholm.
A second stint racing in Europe was highlighted by wearing the green and gold and competing in the first women's Tour de l'Avenir race.
Known as the 'under 23 Tour De France', the Tour de l'Avenir is a French race which started in 1961 but had been exclusively for male riders.
Fuller was part of the six-person Australian team which got to compete in the inaugural women's event. The tour consisted of five different stages and some extremely mountainous terrain in the French Alps.
The lack of competitive water polo action in the region didn't stop this teenager in 2023.
Travelling to Sydney regularly to compete was all worth it as McGregor was named in an Australian Gold under 16 side that toured the US.
The good times continued as just recently he was named in the NSW Combined High Schools team despite there being no side from the Western area.
