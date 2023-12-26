Look back at 23 of the most interesting people of 2023

The end of the year has arrived and it's given us a chance to look back at the past 12 months.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
We have spoken to hundreds of different people in regards to hundreds of different issues in 2023. So, it is always hard to narrow it down to a top 23.
But that's exactly what the Daily Liberal journalists have done, picking people that have stood out to them, whether it be for an outstanding achievement, taking down someone wielding a knife in the shopping centre, killing it on the sporting fields or making a significant achievement in their chosen field of work.
Here are our top 23 of 2023.
The Duchess of Dubbo has turned 100 and she has a message for you all: "Hooroo!"
If you have ever listened to ABC Nightlife and Overnights radio programs, you might be familiar with Emily Lyons, or - as she is known affectionately by her fans - the Duchess.
She doesn't know why she has been nicknamed as such because, as she told the Daily Liberal, "I'm not a duchess!"
Ms Lyons has led a fascinating life and entertained thousands of people around the country - and even overseas - with her tales of her early life as a circus performer, and then a stint in Western Australia as a cook when she "couldn't even cook".
Ronald Simpson is fast becoming one of the best jockeys in the Central West and his journey is a wild ride.
Originally from Brewarrina, Simpson's time in racing began at just 15 when he returned home from school in Newcastle before his mum sent him straight to work out at the Dubbo Turf Club.
"I didn't want to go to school and mum said 'you can't be laying around the house' so I went out to get a job," he said.
"She brought me out here (to the Turf Club) before I turned 15 and I was based with a trainer Justin Stanley, that's how I learned the trade of the racing industry.
Courtney Triplett was a baby in her mother's arms when she began travelling on the express passenger train (XPT) from Dubbo to Sydney.
Now, the 23-year-old has an Instagram page called We Love XPTS & Xplorers (welove_xpts_xplorers), dedicated to the trains and their regional cousins, the Xplorers.
Miss Triplett was born with club feet and hip dysplasia and had surgery on her feet when she was young. She had to visit her specialist in Sydney once a year.
The XPTs got her there.
Find out more here.
Nathan Bullivant loves his job as a garbage truck driver - the only thing he would change is being able to spend Christmas morning with his kids.
The garbage collection operator at Whylandra Waste Facility in Dubbo keeps up his regular schedule during the holidays, and because Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year, he'll be working.
Mr Bullivant has been driving the garbage truck around Dubbo for 18 years. He said the most challenging times were school holidays, Christmas and public holidays.
Find out all about his work here.
Emma Rice is on a mission.
The St John's College teacher wants Dubbo students to have the same quality access to education their metropolitan peers have, and for them to know they can achieve just as much.
Schools across Australia are struggling to recruit teachers. High university drop-out rates, pay, and professional status contribute to the problem. Governments are looking at reforms to attract new teachers and better support the ones we've got.
"Sometimes I think students in rural areas sell themselves short and they don't think they're capable of achieving what their counterparts in metropolitan areas are going to," she said.
"I've sort of made it my mission to say 'you can do well, you can be a doctor, you can do hard things and do really well at it'."
You can read about her here.
Anyone who has crossed paths with Billy Gilbert this season knows the Macquarie Raider is arguably the biggest character in the Peter McDonald Premiership and it's a tag he doesn't mind.
Just a few weeks ago for the club's Indigenous round, several players named Gilbert as the funniest player in the club and it's easy to see why.
Joining the Raiders from stints in the QLD Cup and the highly-competitive Newcastle Rugby League competition, Gilbert was one of the biggest names to move to the region ahead of the 2023 season.
Read what the man of the moment had to say here.
Jennifer Spear became a lawyer because she wanted to help people, but working in a small town comes with its own set of challenges.
Ms Spear works at Duffy Elliott Lawyers where she does estate planning, administration and litigation and also manages the company's criminal practice.
"There's six degrees of separation from everyone here and probably two degrees in Dubbo. So [sometimes] it's hard to have that boundary between the clients and your friends and your social network," Ms Spear told the Daily Liberal.
"There's a lot of crossover, which is one of the challenges to grapple with in regional practice."
Who is Jennifer Spear? Find out here.
In less than a year Fierce Performing Arts has gone from an empty warehouse and a dream to a multi-award winning local business.
Fierce Performing Arts opened their Dubbo dance studio in January and since then, they have welcomed hundreds of eager learners of all ages through their doors.
Now, they're celebrating their win of three awards at the Dubbo Business Chamber's 2023 awards night.
Want to know about the girls behind the business? Find out here.
Any time your side plays in a grand final it is special but for Macquarie's Tiffany Stanley, a premiership this weekend would be extra special.
A former Dubbo CYMS star, Stanley made the move back to Macquarie prior to the 2022 season, linking up with family and a few close friends.
The arrival of a baby meant she wasn't able to play at all last season but the attacking talent said joining the Raidettes was an easy choice.
"It's been really good, I actually played with Macquarie the first year of the competition," she said.
"It's good to be back. It's not a team, it's a family."
Click here to read about the star player.
Darryl Towney and his son have exploded on the internet after a video of the pair subduing a knife-wielding man went viral.
Blake and Darryl Towney were minding their own business together on Tuesday afternoon at Dubbo Square shopping centre before the pair heard a 54-year-old man with a knife yelling out threats to shoppers.
What unfolded may have changed the pair's lives forever.
Find out what happened and watch the video here.
Rhonda White, owner of White's Pharmacy in Lightning Ridge is celebrating 40 years of service to her community.
She has been the sole pharmacist for the community for the majority of her career and has given up a huge part of her life to helping the local residents.
Ms White first opened her doors to the community on February 7, 1983 and over the past 40 years has faced both challenges and prosperity.
"I became a pharmacist because I wanted to study a science subject, but one that had a job at the end of it and I had done a short student placement at Walgett Pharmacy and found it interesting," she said.
Read more about her here.
When Brad Fittler was asked why he was joining up with Royce Simmons for the second edition of Royce's Big Walk, he gave a simple answer.
"Because Royce asked me," he said.
It's that kind of drop-everything-and-help attitude which amazes Simmons, but doesn't necessarily surprise him.
Andrew Farrar, another premiership-winning great, was also at Dubbo to do his bit to help Simmons, who announced early last year he had been diagnosed with onset Alzheimer's disease at the age of 61.
Read and watch the video here.
As a teenager, Alice Miller thought she knew exactly what her future would look like.
"I remember saying this to my boss when I was 17... 'I'm going to have a house on the sea and it's going to have a circle window and I'm going to sit in that window and I'm going to watch the ocean all day while my husband's at work'.
"I was going to be an interior designer and live a life of luxury."
It's not quite how things turned out.
Find out what happened here.
On the best of days and worst of days Lesley Sullivan's warm smile has been greeting patients to a local doctor's clinics for five decades.
The Dubbo Family Doctors receptionist has just celebrated 50 years of working as a medical receptionist - a career she fell into by chance but wouldn't swap for anything.
"It's been an adventure, it really has - but a lovely adventure," she said.
Find out all about the lovely lady here.
Competing on the world stage and winning a gold medal for your country.
It's something few people can dream of but 14-year-old Tully Pickering can already add it to her growing list of accolades.
The Dubbo Rams junior star has returned home after leading Australia to glory at the NBA Basketball School Tournament at Abu Dhabi earlier this month.
"It was very exciting to be over there," Pickering said.
Find out more about the sporting champion here.
How can an online business show 'service with a smile'?
Well, you'll have to ask Indifferent Avocado owner Kristie Harris who has it all worked out.
The Dubbo local was recently announced as a finalist in the Service with a Smile category for the 2023 SJ Shooter Rhino Awards.
Ms Harris told the Daily Liberal it always came back to how she liked to be treated as a customer.
Check out her story and business here.
Sixty years ago John Rodis donated blood for the first time. Now, he has just donated blood for the 400th time, possibly saving 1200 lives.
The Dubbo local, who is a familiar face on the bowling green, made his first blood donation in May, 1963. He was 18 at the time and was an apprentice electrician working on an upgrade to the blood donor centre at Orange Hospital.
"I was reading information about donating blood and asked Sister Coulson, 'the vampire lady' who was in charge, what was involved," he said.
Read here.
Bush footy has changed Will Wardle's life for the better.
The community aspect of sport and the unity within his Parkes Spacemen club is something he's welcomed after spending the bulk of his life in the city.
This season is Wardle's second at Parkes but you could be forgiven for thinking he's been a Spacemen for his entire career.
"I just love it. They've welcomed me in with open arms," the 26-year-old said of his time at Parkes.
See what else he had to say about his time here.
Wednesday night's FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final will be an experience unlike any other for the Matildas.
But it will also be an unforgettable moment for those who prepare the Stadium Australia turf the team walks out onto the ground ahead of the momentous clash with England.
Dubbo's Josh Edwards is the grounds operation manager at Sydney's Stadium Australia, which has already hosted three matches this World Cup and will also host the final on Sunday.
"We do State of Origin here, we do the NRL, we've had concerts but for me, professionally, it's definitely a lot different," Edwards said.
Want to know more about Edwards and his incredible experience? Read about it here.
Veronica Trudgett was just eight-years-old when she won an international art award in Norway, and since then her love for art has continued to grow and blossom.
"I have always loved art and I guess I had a natural ability for drawing and design," she told the Daily Liberal.
Now, Ms Trudgett has created 'Veronica Trudgett Designs' where she hand paints and designs clothing, shoes, hats, sculptured glasses and more.
But it took a long time for Ms Trudgett to get to this stage.
Find out her story here.
When he first moved to Dubbo, John Robins remembers people yelling out their windows as he ran, or throwing plastic bottles.
"When we came to Dubbo in 1989 - my wife Janet and I - I used to go for a run around the place and inevitably people would open their window and say 'hup, two three, four' or some other comment which may not always be flattering," he said.
"Running in those days was very much a, not frowned upon thing, but an odd thing."
Fast forward to 2023 and Dubbo's running community is thriving.
Thanks in no small part to Mr Robins himself - find out what he did to contribute to the running scene here.
After his first time on air Peter Milling was told he didn't have "much of a future in radio".
Almost 75 years on, his rural affairs program still draws in thousands of listeners from across western NSW.
"I've never forgotten those words. It's surprising the number of people from the western and north western areas of the state that know me because of the program," he said.
Read more about the OAM recipient here.
"I love you and come back safely."
These are the words Narromine Fire and Rescue captain Ewen Jones heard every time he left the house to go to an incident.
But now, with mixed emotions, it's time for Mr Jones to hang up his helmet after 32-years.
Feeling a lot of sadness but also a bit of relief, Mr Jones said he "knew it was the right time" after a tough year of witnessing many casualties.
Find out about Mr Jones career in the Fire and Rescue department here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.