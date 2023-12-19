From jail to hospital: Toy drive delivers presents to sick kids

It started out as a competition between some fellow colleagues but the Wellington Correctional Centre has given some sick children something to smile about this Christmas.
The organisation held a toy drive ahead of the holiday period before going in to present the gifts to the Dubbo Hospital Children's Ward on December 19.
Remote control cars and Paw Patrol presents were among the most popular items with Santa on hand to officially hand over the gifts.
Wellington Correctional Centre's Melissa Spencer was one of the staff members who made the trip to the hospital along with Santa and said the toy drive means a lot to them.
"It's always good to give back and whatnot," she said.
"We've had a staff member who has a daughter who is now five years in remission for cancer so they spent a lot of time up here.
"There are other families who have spent a fair bit of time here as well."
The centre has done fundraisers for the Dubbo Hospital before, the last being $7500 for a fracture bed.
Some children were grateful to meet the big man in red while others were a bit more emotional.
"We had a bit of Christmas competition between the centres and we decided to do a toy drive for the hospital," Ms Spencer said.
"Everyone at the hospital has donated very generously and we got to bring them in today.
"We were the lucky ones who got to come here."
The remote control car was quickly put into action as Santa left the hospital and Ms Spencer said the Correctional Centre is looking at doing more to give back in 2024.
"We are planning on hopefully continuing this throughout the year because there are things the children's ward needs like band-aids and stuff like that," she said.
