Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Talented O'Hara thrives on day two of Youth Champs against Outlaws

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
December 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Players at the NSW Youth Championships got the chance to try and mimic their Big Bash League idols on Tuesday as the T20 fixtures began.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.