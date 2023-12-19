Talented O'Hara thrives on day two of Youth Champs against Outlaws

Players at the NSW Youth Championships got the chance to try and mimic their Big Bash League idols on Tuesday as the T20 fixtures began.
Day two of the carnival saw all three grades play two T20 clashes with a lot of talent on display.
Down at Lady Cutler 4, Archie O'Hara showed all his class against the Western Plains Outlaws under 15s to score a nine-wicket win for the Greater Southern Marlins.
O'Hara hit four fours and was busy against some quality Outlaws bowling but managed to make 46 not out in the successful run chase.
Earlier in the day, Harvey Marchant top-scored for Western Plains with 37 while Billie Caton (25) was also solid.
At Narromine's Dundas Park, Hugo Klopper and Cayden Metzeling impressed for the Outlaws under 14s who also took on the Marlins.
Klopper made 43 opening the batting while Metzeling was brutal with the bat, hitting 31 from just 18 balls before taking two wickets.
Unfortunately, the Marlins came away with a narrow win.
The Outlaws under 13s continued their carnival at Wellington's Pioneer Park but were also defeated by the Marlins.
Finn Sutcliffe, Jack Dunford, Aidan Doherty and Will Marchant each took a wicket for the Outlaws who restricted the Marlins to 6/89 from 20 overs.
In reply, the Outlaws were bowled out for 58.
Meanwhile, Central West under 15s scored an impressive win against the South East Storm at Lady Cutler 2.
Jack Connolly picked up 3/14 from his four overs leaving Central West only 81 runs to get.
Jayden Brasier was busy at the crease and made 35 before he was dismissed by Kobe Muir was determined to get his side home.
Muir carried his bat through the innings and finished 27 not out.
