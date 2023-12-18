Private home with a unique charm

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday December 22: 110 Third Avenue South, Narromine:
Nestled within the embrace of nature, this private sanctuary unfolds across a large 1012 square metre block, offering a haven that seamlessly marries modern elegance with family functionality.
Listing agent Jane Donald said that as you enter the home, a profound sense of spaciousness greets you, an immediate invitation into a realm where comfort and quality intertwine harmoniously. "The residence, thoughtfully reinvented, stands as a testament to unique charm with carefully curated finishes setting it apart from the ordinary," she said. "Notably, a captivating brick fireplace takes centre stage in the living room, a stunning focal point that radiates warmth and character throughout the space."
This residence beckons a lifestyle of leisure and sociability, with the enticing pool and the garden's inviting fire pit serving as focal points for gatherings with family and friends. The residence's design caters to the art of hosting, creating an idyllic backdrop for making lasting memories. Positioned within a friendly neighborhood, the home offers not just seclusion but also convenience with shops, parks, schools, and cafes all within a short walk.
The home offers five bedrooms, four with built-in robes, while the main bedroom boasts a walk-through robe and ensuite, exuding a sense of luxury and privacy. The spacious family room, featuring upcycled timber beams and overlooking the pool, captures the essence of modern aesthetics.
Jane said that the heart of the home was the modern kitchen. "It's a culinary haven, equipped with quality appliances, a generously sized island bench, and a practical walk-in pantry," she said. "The dining area and a separate living and media room provide versatile spaces for family activities and relaxation, while the dedicated home office space, complete with built-in desks, adds a practical touch to this residence."
The allure extends beyond the living spaces to the outdoor realms, where front and back patio areas offer serene spots for relaxation. Outdoor amenities abound with an above-ground pool, a family-friendly backyard boasting a treehouse, fire pit, veggie garden, established trees, and more.
Practicality merges effortlessly with style, evidenced by the watering system that traverses lawns and gardens. Completing the picture of this remarkable home is a double garage accessed by a rear lane and an accompanying workshop and shed.
