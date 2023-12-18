Private home with a unique charm

Listing agent Jane Donald said that as you enter the home, a profound sense of spaciousness greets you, an immediate invitation into a realm where comfort and quality intertwine harmoniously. "The residence, thoughtfully reinvented, stands as a testament to unique charm with carefully curated finishes setting it apart from the ordinary," she said. "Notably, a captivating brick fireplace takes centre stage in the living room, a stunning focal point that radiates warmth and character throughout the space."