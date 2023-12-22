'They're my life': Wildlife carer appeals for feed as drought takes toll

It takes a special kind of person to dedicate her life to the needs of animals, and now one of our bush carers needs her own form of help.
Ever year, Ms O'Donoghue takes into care hundreds of animals, who have been orphaned or are suffering from heat stroke.
The vet nurse is hoping to build a triage clinic to tend to the joeys and kangaroos, some of whom have been hit by cars or are the babies of mothers who have died in this way.
Ms O'Donoghue also needs help to fund feed, formula, vet care, medications, and a reverse cycle air conditioner (including installation). In addition, she needs funds for fuel and power bills.
Ms O'Donoghue is on her own at the wildlife refuge and relies on whatever donations the community gives her. She posts her progress on Facebook and people from around the country comment and contribute.
"They're just my life. I just love them," Ms O'Donoghue said of the animals in her care.
The charity, Warrumbungle Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Inc, cares for injured and orphaned Australian native animals, specialising in kangaroos.
At any one time, Ms O'Donoghue could have 100 animals in her care or on her property. When the Daily Liberal spoke with her, she had 26 kangaroo joeys and one wombat joey in her care - some very young and needing constant attention.
The job is tough, and as Ms O'Donoghue describes, "it's not for the faint-hearted".
"You have to have a passion and a drive, and if you haven't got either of those two things, you can't keep going," she said.
"You've got to be resilient with all the death. I don't care how good you are - myself included - the death at times is just overwhelming."
Ms O'Donoghue said it's the droughts that affect animals the most - and it's getting worse because of climate change.
"[Drought's] just a slow, insidious, creeping thing, and it's killed more animals [than bushfire] out here," she said.
During drought, animals die of starvation, some dying of weed poisoning because they have nothing else to eat.
Ms O'Donoghue said Australian animals like red kangaroos were meant to live in harsh conditions, but things have become dire in the bush.
"Climate change has really affected the country, [the animals are] struggling, and then they're slaughtered in the absolute millions by professional shooters," she said.
"Then we kill up all the great males, all with the gene pool, then you get an inferior animal with inferior genes and that's how these populations are crashing."
Ms O'Donoghue believes, if we don't protect kangaroos, we will lose them forever.
One of the hardest parts of the job for Ms O'Donoghue is the fact that kangaroos are "demonised" by many people. She said she has seen cases of animal cruelty that keep her up at night.
"Someone's got to advocate for [the animals] because they're so demonised, especially out here ... people don't understand them. They see them as an object."
It's Ms O'Donoghue's passion for kangaroos that keeps her going.
"No one sees them for what they really are, a sensitive, gentle - they're very gentle, even the great males - Aussie creature," she said.
"We put them on brand logos, and yet we kill them in the millions."
Ms O'Donoghue says kangaroos are very complex animals who mourn the loss of their family members. Mother kangaroos will step in to help other mothers with their babies.
"It's just who they are. That's what they do," she said.
Donate to Warrumbungle Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Inc at www.warrumbunglewildlife.com
