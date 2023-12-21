Strapped for cash? Here are six things you can do this holiday period for free

Struggling to find things to do this holiday period or do you just want to get out of the house?
Well, here are six places you can visit in Dubbo over the next few weeks where you don't have to pay a cent to visit.
If you want to take a lap around Dubbo's biggest tourist attraction, you will have to fork out some money but there is an area of the Zoo you can get around for free.
Anyone can visit Savannah Lake and the Safari Playground out at the Zoo this holiday period as it costs nothing to see the Spider Monkeys in action.
You can sit up on a seat and enjoy the acrobatic animals moving around every day of the year the Zoo is even open on Christmas Day and other public holidays.
Another loophole Dubbo locals can take advantage of during this holiday period is the Old Dubbo Gaol's Inmates Program.
This initiative allows anyone who lives in the Dubbo local government area to go to the gao/story/8459721/life-of-crime-exhibition-launches-at-the-old-dubbo-gaol/l for free.
Those who wish to attend only need to show their ID on admission.
The Gaol will be open almost every day this holiday period except for Christmas Day.
With waterfalls, streams and a small lake, the Japanese Gardens have plenty of visuals to keep people engaged during their visit.
Opening every day other than Christmas and New Year's Day, the traditional Japanese Gardens were gifted to Dubbo by its sister City Minokamo.
Entry to the whole site is free of charge with a playground next door to keep the kids occupied.
One of the racing fans to get behind this holiday period.
The annual Boxing Day trots meeting always attracts a big crowd, mainly due to the Gerard Yeo Memorial feature race which brings together members of one of Dubbo's largest families.
The races are free to end and are a great way to spend the evening or escape the family after a few days together.
Just a short drive from Dubbo would see you enter one of the area's most popular recreation destinations.
Burrendong Dam is another free place to visit this holiday period and is open every day over the next few weeks excluding public holidays.
Whether it's checking out the dam wall or just going for a walk around by the water, the Dam looks like a great way to escape the hot weather this summer.
Open other than Christmas Eve and Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, the Cultural Centre offers an indoor escape.
Whether it is art or history you are into, it's the perfect place to kill a few hours.
