State's rising stars get the chance to shine on opening day of Youth Champs

Blake Cattle had a day to remember as the NSW Youth Championships cricket carnival returned to Dubbo.
The under 15s Illawarra Flames all-rounder was excellent against the South East Storm, producing a match-winning performance.
Cattle took a remarkable 5/5 from 8.4 overs to help bowl out the Storm for just 52 before hitting 19 not out as Illawarra won by 10 wickets.
The annual four-day carnival has long been held in Dubbo, Narromine and Wellington with all three towns sharing matches across the week.
It wasn't the start to the week the under 14s Western Plains Outlaws side wanted with CAW Murray scoring a big win over the former.
Cameron Healey was the only Outlaws player to make double-figures with the wickets shared between the Murray bowlers.
Chasing 52, CAW Murray secured the win inside 20 overs for the loss of just three wickets.
It proved to be a tough day for the batters on Monday with South East Storm under 14s being bowled out for 38, well short of their target of 176.
For the Outlaws under 13s, it was more of the same with CAW Murray recording a big win at Bicentennial Park in Wellington.
The Outlaws were bowled out for 85 before their opposition chased it down for the loss of just one wicket.
Meanwhile, the Outlaws under 15s were bowled out for 97 at No.1 Oval on Monday afternoon in their match against CAW Murray.
Both the Western Plains Outlaws and Central West sides started their opening matches to the week in the afternoon at Victoria Park, with both games still going at the time of publication.
All sides will play two T20 matches on Tuesday before one-day fixtures on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
