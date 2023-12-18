$1 million of machinery sold at Dubbo clearing sale

Tractors made to $200,000 and mother bins to $95,000 at a clearing sale held outside of Dubbo.
Raine & Horne Rural Dubbo's machinery clearance sale brought $1 million to the vendor, the family-owned and operated cotton farm Rockleigh, situated at Geurie, about 22 minutes southeast of Dubbo.
The majority of the 110 lots of rural machinery were cleared in the sale, with about 80 per cent going under the hammer, and the remainder of the assets sold after the auction.
Online portal AuctionsPlus was used in the sale, with 40pc of successful bidders placing their offers online.
Overall, there were more than 150 registered bidders for the sale, with 85 present at the physical location and about 70 online.
The two standout sales in the auction were a Vennings 100T mother bin that sold for $95,000 and a Fendt 718 tractor that made $200,000.
The catalogue of farming machinery lots ranged from pressure washers, quad bikes, tippers, to tractors and much more.
NSW network manager at Raine & Horne Rural Travis Wentriro said the sale had a fantastic result that surpassed expectations.
"The event garnered substantial interest, with a diverse mix of local and interstate bidders, underlining the wide-reaching impact of Raine & Horne Rural Dubbo's marketing efforts," he said.
The auction was overseen by the sales duo of Simon Scoles and Stuart Rae from Raine & Horne Rural Dubbo.
Mr Scoles had extensive experience in machinery sales at a prominent auction house before transitioning to rural real estate sales and conducted the onsite auction proceedings.
Raine & Horne Rural Dubbo managing director Ken Mongan said employing an online platform proved useful for the sale.
"It certainly proved helpful, even for some of the older generations who prefer traditional methods," he said.
"I believe they eventually embraced the idea that the online platform aided them rather than hindered their buying experience."
Mr Mongan said that the clearance event not only underscored the leading rural office's proficiency in property sales but also highlighted its capability in efficiently managing asset clearances.
"We have two highly experienced team members in Simon and Stuart who possess comprehensive knowledge not only of rural property sales but also the machinery side, including valuation and related elements," he said.
Mr Scoles highlighted the significance of the clearing sale in not only generating $1 million in revenue but also in establishing connections within the local farming and landowner community.
"There was local 85 farmers all on the ground at the auction from this region of NSW and they're seeing Raine & Horne Rural branding everywhere. And a few of them made comments that it was a good day, and it all went really well," Mr Scoles said.
"The vendor, who had been on the farm for around 50 years, expressed his satisfaction with the results too."
