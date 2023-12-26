The top 5 walks in Dubbo: Lose yourself in the bush this summer holidays

Possibly the most well-known walk in Dubbo, the Macquarie River Loop follows both sides of the Macquarie-Wambuul River. The 5.5-kilometre trail is considered easy, and will take an average of one hour and 11 minutes to complete, according to All Trails.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The trail loops up with the Tracker Riley Cycleway, a 13-kilometre loop which provides access to the Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
On your way around, see if you can spot the wattle garden, planted by the green thumbs of Dubbo Field Naturalist and Conservation Society.
Dogs are welcome and may be off-leash in areas.
This family-friendly bush walk at Wellington's Mount Arthur Reserve ranges from 30 minutes to a half-day trek. Rising to 563 metres above sea level, the reserve lies within the northern most section of the Catombal Range.
Over 400 native plant species have been recorded within the reserve, including plants typical of the drier Western Plains as well as tableland and Western Slopes species.
The reserve is known for its diversity of terrestrial orchids, of which 36 species have been recorded. It also provides important habitat for threatened flora and fauna species.
The location is complete with a car park, public toilet, lookouts and picnic area.
Take a drive out through Wellington's countryside on the way, and lose yourself in the serenity.
Warrumbungle National Park near Coonabarabran is Australia's first Dark Sky Park, making it the perfect spot for stargazing, amateur astronomy and camping under the starriest of skies.
If you're experienced, you can take the 13-kilometre loop trail, generally considered a challenging route, taking around four and a half hours to complete.
With an elevation gain of 636 metres, it's a popular area for birding, camping and hiking. No dogs on this trail, so you'll need to leave the pooches at home.
This 11.3-kilometre loop trail near Dubbo takes two hours and 33 minutes to complete and is considered a moderately-challenging route. This trail is great for hiking, mountain biking and running, and is particularly good for bird watchers.
This trail is reportedly on the quieter side, so you might not encounter other hikers while exploring, leaving you relatively undisturbed. This trail isn't for dogs, either, according to National Parks rules.
It's connected to the Macquarie River Loop but it would be remiss of us not to mention it, as it's a particular favourite with locals.
The Tracker Riley Cycleway is part of the 13 kilometre loop which provides access to the Taronga Western Plains Zoo commencing from either side of the Macquarie River, and is named in tribute to Alec 'Tracker' Riley, Dubbo's famous Aboriginal Police 'black tracker'.
The 13 kilometre Tracker Riley Cycleway is named after Dubbo's famous Alec 'Tracker' Riley, the first Aboriginal tracker to reach the rank of Sergeant.
The circuit extends between the central business district and historic Dundullimal Homestead via the Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
The cycleway is the perfect way to experience the natural beauty of the Macquarie-Wambuul River foreshore.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.