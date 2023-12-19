Photos from the final rounds of junior cricket for 2023

The final rounds of the year have been played for year and now everyone involved in the Dubbo District Junior Cricket Association will enjoy a few weeks off.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It's been another big season for cricket in our city and a host of promising young players have been stepping out each and every week.
Despite some high temperatures, there's been plenty to enjoy a number of memorable performances have already been produced.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre has been out and about the last few weeks and has captured plenty of great moments.
If you would like to purchase any of the photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.