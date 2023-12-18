The rising dual-sport star wanting to beat his dad on the way to the top

Cooper Giddings doesn't spend too much time sitting around at home.
Having cemented his status as one of the region's most exciting talents in not one, but two, sports this year there's plenty of time spent honing his skills.
"Pretty much every day after school I'm doing something," he said.
"And then all weekend pretty much."
Giddings is quickly making a name for himself in both cricket and golf.
Last month the 15-year-old was crowned junior champion at Dubbo Golf Club while this season he's settled into first grade cricket in the RSL Whitney Cup with Colts while he already has a century and three fifties to his name in the junior ranks.
If he keeps his current trajectory there will come a day he'll have to choose one or the other, but for now he's just enjoying the moment.
"It's good," he said.
"I'm lucky. You don't have to focus on one sport, which is good. You can do both.
"I'll keep doing it as much as it lets me, really."
Being talented in two sports means plenty of travel and along for much of the ride has been Giddings' father, Wes.
Wes was named A Grade Reserve champion at Dubbo Golf Club's championships last month while he has numerous RSL Whitney Cup premiership wins to his name.
"I'm trying to see if I can beat him," Cooper said with a smile.
"I want to get more hundreds than him. I'm making ground on him but I've got him in golf.
"I've had him for ages there. Whenever he beats me he gives it to me but when I beat him it's just the regular thing now."
As much as both sports are a passion, cricket has been more of a preference recently.
Club cricket and representative commitments have meant the odd golf tournament has had to be skipped, but the fairways are in no way being ignored.
Last week Giddings was playing or practising at Dubbo Golf Club every day while he's also a part of the Western Region Academy of Sport golf program for 2024 and has a junior pennants competition on the horizon as well.
His first WRAS session was earlier this month, providing with him with the kind of expertise many athletes go without.
"It's good to get that coaching. I haven't had much of that and I need to start that if I want to keep going," he said.
After finishing the boys scratch winner at the Cowra Golf Club Championships in September, Giddings stepped out on his home course last month and was named junior champion while he was also the A Grade Nett winner.
Cricket has taken centre stage since and the runs have been flowing.
While he's frustratingly not gone on to make a half century or big score yet in first grade, he's made a start almost every week and has six scores over 20.
In the junior ranks, he's been simply dominant with bat in hand.
He made a brilliant 105 from 89 balls for the Western Plains Outlaws under 16s against Central West while he's passed 50 twice in the Western Zone Bash Twenty20 tournament and also made 67 not out from 54 balls in a win for Western over Riverina at the Bradman Cup.
Western won two of its three matches during the first half of the Bradman Cup while the Country Cricket NSW tournament's final four games will be played early next year.
On top of all that, Giddings also represented Western at the NSW Combined High Schools championships earlier this season while his Dubbo College team also finished regional champion and will take on Corowa High School early next year.
