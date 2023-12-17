Whitney Cup TOTW: A return to form, all-rounders fire and top three move clear

This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
This weekend marked the final round before the Christmas/New Year break and it was dominated by the competition top three sides.
CYMS heads into the mid-season break with a comfortable 11-point lead at the top of the ladder.
During what was another special Sam Fraser Cup day on Saturday, the Cougars scored a strong seven-wicket win over a South Dubbo side that welcomed back NSW Country representative Matt Everett.
Everett (28) and Ted Murray (15) looked good early and added 44 for the first wicket but CYMS' quality and depth of bowling soon made the difference as the Hornets were rolled for 125.
A 70-run opening stand broke the back of the chase and CYMS went on to win inside 28 overs.
At No. 1 Oval, Colts had a couple of nervy moments in what was otherwise a relatively straightforward win.
Bowling first, Colts ripped through the Macquarie lineup and knocked the Blues over for just 83.
The men in red changed up the batting lineup in the chase and things didn't exactly work out as six wickets fell before they reached the target.
In the round's other match, Newtown downed Rugby to stay within four points of second-placed Colts.
Early wickets set the tone for Newtown at No. 2 Oval as Rugby could only manage 118.
A couple of old heads then got the job done in reply in another convincing win for the Tigers.
Half a regular season still has to be played but CYMS is already clear at the top and there's a yawning gap of 13 points between third fourth.
The runs had to come sooner or later. A clean hitter of the ball, Holland had been one of very few players in the CYMS side who hadn't fired this season prior to Saturday.
Chasing 126 for victory against Souths, Holland produced the perfect opener's knock as he went on the attack but also saw it through to the end.
He made 52 not out from 89 balls in a welcome return to form.
When the Tigers veteran returned to Dubbo this season he was happy to bat lower in the order and help the club's up-and-comers.
Fast forward a couple of months and putting him back at the top has played a big role in the Tigers' success.
On Saturday, 'Dunners' made 51 not out from 80 balls in a very similar innings to the previously mentioned Holland. He saw it through as the Tigers downed Rugby by eight wickets.
The youngster is quietly having a strong season with the willow. While he hasn't gone on to make the really big score yet, Hyde got another start on Saturday and made 41 from 56 balls against Souths.
His 70-run partnership with Holland ensured there were no nerves in the chase and the knock took Hyde into the top five run-scorers in the competition so far this season.
A week after his brutal century against Rugby, Herbert was in the runs again on Saturday.
It might not have been quite the same but his 42 from 69 balls was the only positive from Macquarie's batting performance against Colts.
Only one other player made double figures as the Blues made just 83.
He picked up his 20th wicket of the season and passed the 300-run mark for 2023/24 on Saturday. That's already another very good all-round season from the former NSW Country player.
Bower helped roll Macquarie by taking 4/15 from 6.1 overs and while he didn't expect to bat, he had to come out and hit 28 not out to wrap-up a four-wicket win.
Taking wickets at a measly average and banging quick runs. We've said it a couple of times already but Skinner has been back doing what we've come to expect from him this summer.
The Tigers star did it again on Saturday as he took three wickets to help knock over Rugby for 118 and the whacked 41 not out off just 31 balls to secure a simple eight-wicket win.
Like Bower, he's in the top three players for both runs and wickets so far this season.
Souths didn't have a whole lot to cheer about on Saturday but Morgan proved himself another young player at the club worth watching.
He came to the crease at 6/66 - after Souths lost 6/12 - but proceeded to whack 41 not out from 37 balls to add some respectability to the total.
The hard-hitting performance wasn't enough for the Hornets but was a real indication of potetnial.
Souths were looking good at 0/44 on Saturday but then Knaggs entered the attack.
The Cougars' captain removed Ted Murray and Matt Everett in the space of a few balls and then knocked over Lockie Rummans to put CYMS in complete control.
He finished with 3/26 from eight in yet another top performance.
Anyone playing Rugby knows early wickets are key against their powerful top order.
Khadal did his part on Saturday as he knocked over Kempston brothers Jack and Charlie and then last week's centurion Koda Sissian before the score was 45.
He finished with 3/27 and it was that early burst that set up a commanding win for the Tigers.
Khadal might have set the tone, but Wadhwa was the one who wrapped things up quickly.
He took four of the last five wickets to fall as Rugby was knocked over for 118.
While he's only played sporadically for Newtown so far this season, his 4/29 continued his knack of taking wickets.
After Knaggs got the ball rolling for CYMS, Purse turned the screw.
He took 3/21 from eight overs and never allowed the Hornets middle order to build any momentum.
After opening quicks Bailey Edmunds and Ben Patterson went wicketless, it was another example of the strength of CYMS' bowling attack.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.