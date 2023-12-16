Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Driver dies after van 'loses control' at roundabout and crashes into parked Ute

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 16 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died following a fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.