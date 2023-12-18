'Pledge an Apprentice': Trainees on the lookout for work across the region

Dubbo businesses are being encouraged to hire more apprentices and trainees.
Skillset launched its latest initiative "pledge an apprentice" campaign, where they hope to highlight to businesses the benefits of hiring more apprentices and trainees.
The local organisation is hoping the campaign will inspire businesses in the region to invest in their future skills needs.
One local business that has continually hired apprentices is Dubbo City Toyota.
They are one of Skillset's longest serving host employers and supporters of the campaign.
They have proudly pledged several apprenticeships and traineeships, including school-based opportunities.
Service Manager & Environmental Officer Paul Cairncross said as a growing business in the Dubbo region they were always looking into the future.
"We feel that investing in and training people through apprenticeships and traineeships is a major part of our success and will also provide local people with opportunities to learn a trade," he said.
"With a shortage of tradespeople, we are continuing to employ apprentices and trainees with many of these becoming very talented tradespeople who we can help shape into what we need for the future of our business."
Dubbo City Toyota was also named Skillset's inaugural Host Employer of the Month for November.
Throughout the campaign, Skillset will be out in local communities to showcase the benefits of hiring apprentices and trainees, as well as sharing success stories of businesses that have embraced apprenticeships.
They hope this will show the "transformative impact" on both the individuals and the organisations involved.
According to Skillset CEO, Narelle Stocks, the campaign will also provide valuable resources, insights, and best practices to guide businesses in implementing effective apprenticeship programs.
"In the face of record unemployment rates and the growing need for skilled workers across the region, the 'Pledge an Apprentice' campaign demonstrates Skillset's commitment to contributing to the development of a highly skilled workforce," she said.
"Apprenticeships allow businesses to increase their skills base but also help create the foundation for much needed skills for the future, so we're hoping local businesses get behind our campaign."
