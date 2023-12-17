'Crackin' beer' scores top eight position in international magazine

Devil's Hollow Brewery has earned a prestigious spot in the limelight, as their "Sandy Beach" Belgian Ale beer secured a coveted position among the top eight picks in the recent Beer & Brewer magazine.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Judges from various parts of Australia united in praising the brewery's craftsmanship, with special mention also given to the "Small Arm German Lager" beer.
Devil's Hollow Brewer Matt Devenish and co-owner Ceridwyn Usback expressed their elation over the recognition.
"We were extremely pleased with the result," Ms Usback said.
She described the award-winning Sandy Beach drink as a "crackin' beer" and her favourite all year round.
"It has a 6.0 alcohol by volume, Belgian blonde style, light spicy yeast aroma combined with lovely malt sweetness with a dry finish," she said.
Sandy Beach, as Ms Usback revealed, holds a special connection to Dubbo's scenic landscape.
"Sandy Beach was named after a very popular area along the Macquarie River in Dubbo," she said.
"It's a nod to our river and all the fun times we have had on it."
Mr Devenish said that "with this recognition, I am sure 'Sandy Beach, Belgian Ale' will grow in popularity."
Mr Devenish said one of his main aims was to see the Devil's Hollow Brewery recognised and to become known for its variety of beers, that "taste great" and are brewed for the local market, with a lower ABV percentage.
"Dubvegas, Mid-Strength Lager (3.5 per cent ABV), is certainly our most popular beer at the moment, along with The Commotion and XPA (four per cent ABV)," he said.
Ms Usback shared that Devil's Hollow Brewery has evolved into one of Dubbo's significant tourist attractions, with a growing number of visitors making their way to experience the brewery's unique offerings.
"This is great for Dubbo overall," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.