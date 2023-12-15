Waste-to-energy plant 'not a solution' to trash crisis, MP says

A group of concerned Narromine residents have resoundingly rejected a proposal to build a waste-to-energy plant just outside the town.
228 Narromine residents gathered on Tuesday, November 12, to express their concerns about the proposal which proponents say would create renewable energy and help solve the waste crisis.
However, speaking at the community meeting, NSW Greens MP Sue Higginson said it would be no silver bullet.
"This project is being sold to you as a community as a solution to the waste problem. It's not," she said.
"We do have a waste problem and everybody knows that. We've got to come up with innovative solutions about how we deal with waste.
"What we know about these projects is that these projects love waste. They absolutely love waste. You can't feed these projects enough waste because the more waste you feed them the more money you make and the more you can generate."
Asia Pacific Waste Solutions (APWS) say the Narwonah Renewable Energy and Circular Chemicals Project will use best-of-its-kind technology to convert waste into renewable energy, renewable fuels and circular chemicals.
The project also has the backing of the Murray Darling Association, who said it would be a "game changer" for councils as far away as Melbourne and Brisbane.
"Instead of just putting rubbish in landfill, councils are now trying to look at better ways... So we think it actually has real interest and not just in Narromine but right across the basin," CEO Mark Lamb told the Daily Liberal.
"I think it's actually going to be one of the future technologies that's going to be widely used not only in Australia but around the world."
But Ms Higginson said with so many renewables projects going ahead across the state, a controversial waste-to-energy facility was not necessary.
"We know we don't need to burn waste to make energy, it's that straightforward," she said.
"We know, whatever our views are, that we've hit the ground and have rubber on the road in our transition to 100 per cent renewables and we're doing that through wind, solar, water and storage.
"Projects like the one you are being sold are actually putting roadblocks in terms of the innovation and the need that we have to change our ways for dealing with waste."
AWPS say Narromine is an ideal location for the plant because of its location on the Inland Rail line and interest from the Narromine Shire Council.
The project in whole is expected to cost $1.8 billion, with stage one alone estimated at $300 and $400 million. APWS estimates it will create 250 direct jobs during its construction phase and 150 during its operation stage.
Asked to raise their hand if they rejected the project, not a single person at the community meeting left their hand down.
"The reality is with these sorts of projects the best way to hold them to account and to challenge them is to not have them at all," Ms Higginson said.
"I get a very strong sense from the very short time I've had [in Narromine] over the last few hours and meeting people that this project is not what you want and not your vision.
"You shouldn't put them next to communities. You shouldn't put them where people are."
