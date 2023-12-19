Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Property

Should employers provide accommodation to attract more workers to Dubbo?

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
December 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A lack of suitable housing for single workers in Dubbo has led a major employer to purchase its own.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help