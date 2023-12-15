Fresh coat of paint to 'improve aesthetics' of cracking toilet block

Anyone who's lived in a rental property is familiar with the "landlord special".
For those who aren't, it's when a fresh coat of paint is simply slapped over damage.
Responding to concerns about cracks in the new, 3D-printed Lions Park West amenities, the Dubbo Regional Council has decided a new coat of paint might just do the trick.
Originally, the council decided against painting the block to save on ongoing maintenance costs.
But, they've changed their tune due to "recent attention around the aesthetics of the building".
"During construction a decision was made to try and move away from painting by adding oxide into the cement, which would in the long term reduce our maintenance costs," council's manager of major projects Ian Whipple said.
"However, since the opening we have watched the building expand and contract and now the building has settled into the local climate, a decision has been made to paint the structure.
The amenities block will be closed to the public for painting from Monday, December 18 to Wednesday, December 20.
Contour 3D personnel will be on site during the three days to undercoat, topcoat and brush the walls in a light grey finish to match the current exterior.
The amenities block will be wrapped in plastic to keep fumes contained and dust away during the painting process.
"Painted buildings can require maintenance long term as they need to be repainted from time to time to maintain the appearance, which is why we wanted to trial this new technique," Mr Whipple said.
"Recent attention around the aesthetics of the building shows us that painting is appropriate to provide the public with a more aesthetically pleasing building."
Touted as the first 3D-printed council asset in Australia, the Lions Park West amenities block gained widespread media attention.
However, the $322,041 project came under fire from some in the community due to its "outdated design" and questionable quality, with cracks already showing in the concrete just months after it opened to the public.
"We knew 3D printing is experimental, but it appears that it's even more experimental than we realised and maybe that's not the greatest thing for a public toilet that might get reasonably high use," Dubbo councillor Josh Black said.
But mayor Mathew Dickerson stood by the project, saying the project was the "best value" for ratepayers.
"The speed and cost of this building shows that it has had a positive outcome and organisations from around the nation have made enquiries in relation to the use of this technology for their projects and council will definitely use this technology again in the future," he said.
"A decision was made by councillors in May 2022 to set aside blocks of land specifically for 3D printed housing to try and help solve issues of lack of housing and affordable housing in Dubbo.
"[The toilets were] seen as a good project to use 3D printing before the 3D-printed housing was ready to move forward."
The Dubbo Regional Council said they have "no immediate plans" to use 3D printing on upcoming projects.
The amenities block will be unavailable for the public during the painting process. Members of the public are advised the closest public amenities are located at the Church Street Rotunda or Sir Roden Cutler Park.
