'We go to the other end of the Earth when we're required to': Nyngan hits out at cancellation

Nyngan Tigers president Glenn Neill has lashed out at Group 10 officials and labelled the decision to remove representative fixtures from his town as "disappointing".
Concerns around the heat in mid-February and the lack of accommodation for six representative sides and officials led to the annual Group 11-Group 10 matches being switched to Wellington.
The decision to move the games this week came after the Group 11 board originally awarded Larkin Oval the matches at last month's annual general meeting.
"I think it's pretty disappointing all-round," Neill said.
"We go to the other end of the Earth when we're required to do it.
"I think it's pretty disappointing Group 10 said that they wouldn't come here, from what I've heard."
Speaking earlier this week, before the decision to move the game had been made, Group 10 president Linore Zamparini said he would go along with the match being at Nyngan but the lack of accommodation was a big "hurdle".
Group 10 players from the Lithgow region would have to travel close to five hours for the matches.
Neill is confident accommodation could have been organised, even if it meant teams not staying in Nyngan.
"I understand it. We probably had issues with a bit of accommodation but even if they stopped to be closer the night before and came out on the day on the bus, it wasn't insurmountable," he said.
Nyngan has never hosted a senior representative match and the chance to welcome the best of the west to Larkin Oval had created excitement within the community.
The Tigers have a passionate fanbase and earned plenty of praise for their commitment to the Peter McDonald Premiership and travelling from Group 11 secretary Paul Loxley at last month's annual general meeting.
"If we had to go to Lithgow, we'd go to Lithgow," Neill said.
"That's what we do as a club. So I just expect that other people reciprocate
"We're always pretty keen to have something in town and we've spent a lot of money on our grounds in the last three years. It would have been good to show them off a bit but it is what it is.
"We were looking forward to it and we had a plan to make a bit of a day of it."
Nyngan will be awarded a Western Rams trial in 2025 to make-up for next year's cancellation but details of that are yet to be finalised.
While the switching of the representative fixtures has left a bitter taste in the mouth, Neill and the Tigers club remain excited about the 2024 season.
Under the captain-coaching of James Tuitahi, the Tigers' first grade side made the PMP finals and while bowing out in the first week of finals was disappointing there was still plenty to be proud of.
"We're pretty much looking the same (side) as we were last year," Neill said.
"The Dubbo guys we had will pretty much be all back and there was talk earlier in the year we might have lost a couple of our younger players but apparently they're all staying.
"We sort of fell to pieces in the finals but we had our ups and downs during the year ... to finish where we did, all things considered, I was pretty happy.
"In the finals it was a pretty disappointing day out but if we've got the same group of people and James as coach, I think we'll have a fairly handy side again."
