'It's a dream come true': The former boxer doing his bit to grow the sport

He might get "nervous and jittery" at times, but Chris Hallford says he's living his dream.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The former boxer turned Fighting Arts Dubbo trainer and promoter is preparing for the Thunder Down Under night at Dubbo RSL on Saturday.
There is 17 bouts on the card with fighters coming from Hallford's gym, all over regional NSW and Sydney to take part.
It's a proud moment for Hallford, even if training creates emotion vastly different to those felt during his own career.
"The itch is always there," he said.
"I'd rather get in the ring and fight myself. I find it hard and I get more nervous and jittery than when it's out of my hands if that makes sense.
"I love fighting. I always have and I always will but I just always love being part of it.
"It's born and bred in me."
Hallford and his wife Amanda currently have 200 members at Fighting Arts Dubbo and they range from young kids to the elderly looking for a way to stay active.
A number of those youngsters have taken to boxing and are creating real waves, as seen last month when both Ericka Keizer and Ollie Reynen won national titles in Tasmania.
"It's a dream come true for me to be able to have such talent in Dubbo and so many people interested," Hallford said.
"It's awesome. I've got about 200 members up at Fighting Arts, ranging from five years old up to 80.
"I've got kids, women, adults, everybody so there's something for everyone up there."
Saturday's fight night will be headlined by a WBC Australasian welterweight title bout between former Dubbo pugilist Enja Ryan and Sydney's Kate McLaren.
Matt Maher of Fighting Arts will fight for a western heavyweight amateur regional title while rising stars Keizer and Reynen are among the many youngsters who will also be in action.
Boxers will travel from Orange, Parkes, Tamworth and many other regional centres to take part. That means plenty to people like Hallford, who are doing all they can to help the sport grow.
Ryan, now based at Gunnedah, and her husband Wade are flying the flags for regional fighters while earlier this month Nyngan's Sonny Knight won his first professional bout in another highlight for boxing out west.
"It's awesome for people like myself and people in Nyngan, Tamworth, Orange and places like that," Hallford said.
"We're trying to bring quality boxing back to the bush. We don't have the facilities or the means like the city does and it can get hard to try and match them when we go away.
"But we're trying to do the best we can to bring it back out here and to regional NSW."
The doors at the Dubbo RSL open at 4pm on Saturday while the first bout is set down for 5pm.
Tickets are still available at 123Tix while they will also be available at the door.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.