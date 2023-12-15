Christmas weather forecast: It's the hottest start to summer in 100 years

Dubbo could be in store for some weather records this Christmas.
The suburb has recorded its hottest start to the summer in at least 100 years.
This is according to Weatherzone meteorologist, Brett Dutschke, who said the lead-up to Christmas looked "hotter than average".
"Like much of NSW and particularly western NSW, it's been a significantly hot start to summer," Mr Dutschke told the Daily Liberal.
"For Dubbo itself, temperatures have been about four degrees hotter than average - that's combining overnight minimum and daytime maximum temperatures.
"In the first half of the month it's turned out to be the hottest start to summer in at least 100 years."
Both the nights and days have been the hottest they have been in at least 100 years when records began - and there's more on the way.
"With very little cooling to come in the next few weeks, there's a fair chance of it being a near-record hottest December as a whole, in at least 100 years," Mr Dutschke said.
Combining overnight minimum temperatures and daytime maximum temperatures, the average for Dubbo so far this December is 27.4 degrees - which is four degrees hotter than the long-term average for this time of year.
But what does this mean for the all-important Christmas day forecast?
First, we need to look at the lead-up to the big day.
Mr Dutschke said the weekend ahead (Saturday and Sunday, December 16 and 17) would offer "relatively comfortable days and nights", but also on the warmer side.
There will be a brief heat spike early in the week - with Monday, December 18 nudging 40 degrees with a "significantly warm night", before a cool change arriving later on Tuesday, December 19.
This change could contain showers and "there's a chance of severe storms" on Tuesday, Mr Dutschke said.
There is the potential of up to 30 millimetres of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, but more likely between five and 20 millimetres.
Wednesday, December 20 through to Saturday, December 23 look "comfortable" with some showers and a bit of humidity.
It could progressively heat up in the days leading up to Christmas, with a bit of thunder and a chance of storms on Saturday and Sunday, December 24.
"On Christmas day itself, showers are a fair chance, a storm is possible, and it looks like reaching the mid-thirties on that day - and nights are going to be fairly warm as well in those few days," Ms Dutschke said.
