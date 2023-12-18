Two-storey units to be built in the city's north part of growing trend

A $4.6 million development for units in north Dubbo is among the significant works approved in November.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Dubbo Regional Council has approved the 13 units for Macleay Street.
There will be one three bedroom unit and the rest will be for two bedrooms.
Other big developments for the month include a $4.3 million application for the city's fourth McDonald's, which has been approved for Cobbora Road; seven seniors housing units in Arthur Street at Wellington worth $1.5 million; and Astley's Plumbing and Hardware's $4.1 million move to the hangar at the former RAAF base.
The seniors housing will contain six self-contained units for over 55-year-olds.
Each of the units would have two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, open plan living, a carport and alfresco areas. They will be fully accessible for people with mobility issues.
The number of multi-dwelling approvals being approved by the council highlights showed "a very significant trend" towards housing beyond single dwellings, deputy mayor Richard Ivey said.
He said it would potentially shape future subdivisions within the local government area.
Overall, there was $34.8 million worth of investment approved during November. It's lower than the $59.4 million approved in November 2022.
The number of applications has also taken a dip when compared to last year.
For the current financial year, the council has given the green light to 313 development applications, whereas there were 371 for the same five month period last year.
However, the housing applications have remained strong.
There were 18 single dwellings and 40 classified as 'other', which includes dual occupancies, multi-dwelling housing and seniors housing.
It's the highest number of housing applications approved since July.
And the council is expecting the trend to continue.
The projected number of dwellings for the 2023/34 is 569 - 101 more than the 2022/23 financial year.
If it reaches that number, it'll be the highest number of dwellings applications approved by the council in at least 10 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.