The 6 most common online study challenges and how to overcome them

The online delivery of education is not without challenges. Picture Shutterstock

Online delivery has changed the landscape of education and has given rise to a plethora of opportunities for students and teachers alike. But these are not without challenges. Having your coursework delivered online can be very convenient, but there are also some drawbacks. Whether you have experience in online learning or are new to digital classrooms, this article will shed some light on the common challenges and ways you can overcome these hurdles.

1. Balancing time management with online learning

When you're learning online, you're usually left to your own devices, which means overall, you'll have much less supervision, which makes it more likely that you'll fall off track with tasks. To combat this lack of a structured classroom environment, it's crucial to develop a strategy to combat procrastination or else we might be left behind.

If you want to manage time successfully, you'll need to plan with detail just like students would in the Master's in Project Management online course. Start by scheduling tasks with your calendar and block out time for study. Those who like to go even further can set specific goals for each day or study session. Developing a routine and schedule in your day will not only help you stay organised but will also ensure you can balance your activities day to day.

2. The isolation of the virtual environment

The first and most prevalent issue regarding online learning is the isolation students face when they are in the midst of study. When you're always on your computer alone in your room, it can create a detachment from the learning process and may be less engaging. This is less preferable to face-to-face interaction, which is much more interactive and can lead to better outcomes for most students.

If you want to combat this issue, start participating in study groups or keep in better touch with your classmates. Those who miss face-to-face interaction can also use private tuition or meet with other students to supplement their online studies. Experimenting with mixed learning modes can be a great strategy to see what works for your learning style.

3. Dealing with distractions at home

Distractions can be a significant issue, even for those with a quiet space at home. Everything from phone notifications to the temptation of Netflix can be considerable distractions you must address. It's also inevitable if you have children or family that, at some point, you'll have something that requires your attention. It is all part of the course, but there are ways we can better manage these distractions.

To overcome these problems, it's wise to ensure your designated work area is free from all distractions. This might mean removing all forms of entertainment and even creating a no-phone policy to stop those pesky notifications from disrupting your workflow. It's also necessary to communicate with others in your household about your work periods, and letting them know you are not to be disturbed will help create an even better distraction-free environment.

4. Challenges with technology and technical issues

Technology now plays an integral role in all aspects of our lives, and with so much reliance on our gadgets, technical difficulties are almost inevitable. It might mean an unreliable internet connection, malfunctioning software, viruses or crashes. These can severely disrupt the learning flow and might mean being out of action for days. This is why it's essential to address these issues before they manifest into something worse.

If we want to be proactive with these issues, focus on ensuring that all your devices are up to date and you're using the highest quality gear you can afford. Aside from quality equipment, you can have a contingency plan that might include alternative devices, like a spare laptop, modem or printer. Being prepared in this way will help you navigate the learning environment quickly and efficiently.

5. Exam preparation and stress in online learning

The shift to online student assessments means that preparation might look different than usual, and adjustments should be made. Traditional exam structures are generally face-to-face, with teachers easily accessible. The lack of face-to-face support and the likelihood of technical issues may make exams more stressful and challenging to manage, especially when combined with time constraints.

To best prepare for exam time in the online learning environment, we need to position ourselves in a way that prepares us for anything. This means familiarising yourself with the software interface you'll use in practice exams or sample quizzes. Also, ensure you have contact with your instructors during the test so any uncertainties can be addressed instantly. Following these steps will give you the best chance on examination day.

6. Lesser attention span in the digital age

Another consideration is that most work with diminished attention spans in this new digital age. It is primarily due to our media consumption habits on social platforms where short and engaging 5-10-second videos are the new normal. This makes it harder for most of us to focus on deep work for long periods since we're so accustomed to these short dopamine hits.

To combat this, it's vital to make sure that you limit your social media and entertainment usage. If possible, you should eliminate these distractions from your life. Your mind and productivity will thank you later. The danger of social media in the modern age has been quite underestimated, and with so many emerging platforms, it's vital to remain vigilant.

Conclusion