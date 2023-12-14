Hewitt's farewell tour to start at scene of 'the one that kick-started it all'

Doug Hewitt's time in the west is coming to an end, but there are still some major prizes he's eyeing before the next chapter begins.
The Bathurst multi-sport star will take the next step in his career early in the New Year when he leaves the family stables and sets up his own operation in Queensland.
As well as no more racing in the region, the move will also bring an end to the Group 10 premiership winner's time at Bathurst Panthers.
Before he and his young family head north, the trainer-driver has a number of feature events in the western area to contest.
It will start on Friday night when he lines up in a race which means plenty to him, the Red Ochre Fillies and Mares Classic at Dubbo Paceway.
"My wife and young daughter are packing up and heading to Queensland next year," Hewitt said.
"I said last season was my last year of footy and just to make sure I thought I better move away.
"It's all about taking the next step for me and my young family. We're looking just to start our own stable and go out on our own and have a crack for a while."
Hewitt has been working with his father, leading trainer-driver Bernie, "since I could walk" while he also spent some time away from Bathurst playing rugby league in the lower grades at Penrith and in Queensland.
"I've been back for about seven years and just been flat out," Hewitt said.
"It's come at that time where our daughter is only about six months old and before she gets too old, I think, it's better off moving and trying to set up our own thing and have a crack for ourselves."
As excited as he is about the change, Hewitt has the chance to make his final weeks at home memorable.
As well as Dubbo on Friday, Hewitt will be chasing glory at another of the region's major meetings, the Shirley Turnbull Memorial night at Bathurst on Boxing Day.
On Friday, he'll contest a feature event he won in 2019.
The Red Ochre win with Scarlet Babe was the first Group-level win for Hewitt at the time and remains one of his fondest memories.
"That was the one that kick-started it all," he said.
"That was my first Group winner and it was a Group three at the time.
"That was a massive thrill because I'd only just not long moved home as well and was just getting back into the sport.
"That gave me the taste that I needed to really take the next step and I've been chasing those sort of highs ever since."
Hewitt will team up with the Bernie-trained Jungle Baby in the feature event and the five-year-old is a mare which means plenty to him.
"She's been one of my favourite horses for many years," he said.
"When she first arrived, we called her Peggy because she just had bad legs.
"She was known as 'Peg Leg' around the place and I loved her from the get go.
"She's just got that never say die attitude and always tries real hard."
He'll also line up in Quamby's Stayers Cup with Ripp, who gave Hewitt his first Group 1 victory earlier this year in the Gold Chalice.
While both Jungle Fever and Ripp have drawn awkwardly, Hewitt will fancy his chances of success at Dubbo given he has a drive in each of the eight races on the night.
The first at Dubbo is at 6.18pm on Friday while the Red Ochre is at 8.18pm.
