Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Hewitt's farewell tour to start at scene of 'the one that kick-started it all'

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated December 15 2023 - 10:43am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Doug Hewitt's time in the west is coming to an end, but there are still some major prizes he's eyeing before the next chapter begins.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.