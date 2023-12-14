'Amazing group of leaders': Dubbo Christian School full of praise for HSC results

The head of Dubbo Christian School says he's "delighted" with how the students performed in the Higher School Certificate.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The HSC results were announced on Thursday, December 14.
Principal Paul Arundell said 28 students had sat for an ATAR, and three received 90 or above, which was "amazing". The highest ATAR at the school was 94.9.
But Mr Arundell said it wasn't just the ATARs about 90 he was proud of.
"We like to celebrate the fact that some students may have got an ATAR of 60 but for those kids that's an amazing outcome," he said.
The graduating cohort also had seven band sixes.
Mr Arundell said they were spread across a range of subjects, including drama, music, chemistry, physics and primary industries.
Overall, Mr Arundell said the "great group of kids" had done "really well".
"They have been an amazing group of leaders and they've set a great example for the school. We're delighted they've done so well in the final results," he said.
Numerous students have already been accepted into university through early entry offers.
There were 67,234 students who completed their HSC in 2023, with 55,519 students eligible to receive an ATAR, and another 20,000 leaving school with a vocational qualification.
Around 12 per cent of this year's HSC results were in the top performance band and 72 per cent of results were in the top three bands.
There were also 18,516 students received at least one band six result.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.